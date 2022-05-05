Goranson Bain Ausley Welcomes Two New Associates
EINPresswire.com/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley is pleased to announce the addition of Jasmine Avery and Sarah Aminzadeh Milinksy to our roster of skilled family law attorneys.
Avery is passionate about families and strives to keep relationships and finances intact when family law concerns arise. Avery is a Regent University School of Law graduate and was selected Hampton Roads Bar Association Law Student of the Year. Avery's undergraduate major in sociology and minor in child development provides her with a foundation of experience on a wide range of complex children's issues. Avery will practice out of Goranson Bain Ausley's Austin office.
An advocate for problem-solving approaches, including Collaborative Divorce, Aminzadeh Milinsky uses creativity and interest-based negotiations to resolve family law and divorce matters without unnecessary cost and conflict. Aminzadeh Milinsky decided to study family law because it aligned with her values and built on her undergraduate major in psychology. Aminzadeh Milinsky graduated cum laude from the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law. She will be joining Goranson Bain Ausley's Dallas and Plano offices.
Both Avery and Aminzadeh Milinsky worked at Goranson Bain Ausley as law clerks prior to becoming associate attorneys. "Their journeys have given them a strong understanding of Goranson Bain Ausley's constructive and strategic approach to deliver clarity to our clients about what comes next and confidence that their families' futures are more secure," said Lindley Bain, the firm's Managing Partner. "We’re excited about growing our family law practice to serve more Texas families at our offices in Austin, Plano and Dallas. These new associates represent the next generation of talented lawyers at Goranson Bain Ausley to meet the needs of family law clients today and tomorrow.”
