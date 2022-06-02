Submit Release
Routine Inspection to Close Cordell Hull Bridge in Carthage

Thursday, June 02, 2022 | 03:40pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the Cordell Hull Bridge for routine inspection the week of June 6.

The inspection will begin Monday and will last until Friday. There is a small chance it could last through the next week, but inspectors will do what they can to limit the work to one week.

Both lanes of the bridge will be closed each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, for the use of inspection equipment on the bridge.

Motorists can utilize Upper Ferry Road or U.S. Hwy 70N to the SR 25 Bypass bridge as an alternate route.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

