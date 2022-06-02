Ethan Sak Live at Harvard & Stone for Breaking Sound LA Showcase

Ethan Sak Ethan Sak - Breaking Sound - Photo by: @danithompsonmusic

Ethan Sak will perform an original set with new unreleased songs off his upcoming debut album "Blue" at Harvard & Stone in Hollywood, CA at 7:30 pm on 6/02/22.

This new music helped me through a dark time in my life, and I hope it can do the same for others. Looking forward to seeing you all there and appreciate the support.” — Ethan Sak