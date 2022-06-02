Ethan Sak Live at Harvard & Stone for Breaking Sound LA Showcase
Ethan Sak will perform an original set with new unreleased songs off his upcoming debut album "Blue" at Harvard & Stone in Hollywood, CA at 7:30 pm on 6/02/22.
This new music helped me through a dark time in my life, and I hope it can do the same for others. Looking forward to seeing you all there and appreciate the support.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethan Sak will take the stage tonight for a Breaking Sound LA showcase at Harvard & Stone in Hollywood. He will perform a live set of original music off his highly anticipated upcoming debut album "Blue." Sak will be accompanied by guitarist Daniel Flores, bassist Luke Higgins, and drummer Romél Veal. This listening session is a 21+ event and open to the public.
— Ethan Sak
Over the past year, Sak has released five singles from "Blue," which have independently racked up over 500K Spotify streams: “Bittersweet Goodbyes,” “Not to Know,” “The Pond,” “Lonely Life” and “Hello Again.” His brilliant writing and production have captured the attention of audiences across the globe, and the underlying message hits home with anyone who has struggled with mental health, depression and/or suicidal thoughts. With this album, Sak hopes to provide listeners with a message of acknowledgement, understanding, and permission to feel sad or “Blue.”
Harvard & Stone is located at 5221 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the door and the show starts at 7:30 pm. Click here to purchase tickets to the Breaking Sound LA show to see Ethan Sak live. This is a 21+ event.
For those looking for advice or experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
More About Ethan Sak
Ethan Sak is an American Singer/Songwriter from Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He has been practicing his art since age 5 when he was first introduced to the piano. At 13-years-old he discovered his passion and love for songwriting and within a year signed his first publishing deal with NoiseBlock Studios and the famed Gary Baker. In addition to professionally pursuing his music career from an early age he was an avid tennis player, president of his freshman class in high school, and a graduate of the Florence Academy of Fine Arts program which was co-founded by the legendary FAME recording studios in Muscle Shoals, AL. His original music is influenced by artists such as: Kygo, Bon Iver, Jack Garratt, Billie Eilish, Hozier and Gem Club to name a few. Since the release of his first EP, he has received attention from some of the most credible sources in pop music, landed in the top 40 on an official Billboard chart, embarked on a US national tour, and has independently broken 2M streams on Spotify. Ethan’s creative spirit, captivating performances and ability to connect with people on a personal level through his music and lyrics, have helped him cultivate an organic global following of dedicated fans that stream his music over 40K times a month. In addition to his creative side, Ethan Sak is a business owner and launched his own indie record label “The Color of Music,” which is the interpretation of how Sak hears music; in color. He is currently preparing for the release of his debut album "Blue," which will be available on July 30, 2022.
