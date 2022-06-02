Saint Johnsbury- Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4003913
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chad Weikel
STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/02/22 @ 0629 Hours
STREET: Interstate 91N / Crow Hill Road
TOWN: Saint Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 129/45
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Richard Fournier (09/06/61)
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Western Star
VEHICLE MODEL: 49EX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious Condition
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth- Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 06/02/22 at 0629 Hours, The Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of Crow Hill Road, Saint Johnsbury for a report of a tractor trailer crash. Investigation showed the tractor trailer to have been traveling on Interstate 91 North in the area of mile marker 129 when the vehicle left the roadway, driving into the median before driving off a bridge embankment and coming to an uncontrolled stop on Crow Hill Road, Saint Johnsbury. The operator of the truck was extracted and transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further evaluation.
Anyone with any information, please contact the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks.
Trp. Chad Weikel (344)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov