Saint Johnsbury- Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4003913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chad Weikel

STATION: VSP- Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/02/22 @ 0629 Hours

STREET: Interstate 91N / Crow Hill Road

TOWN: Saint Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 129/45

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Richard Fournier (09/06/61)

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Western Star

VEHICLE MODEL: 49EX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious Condition

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth- Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 06/02/22 at 0629 Hours, The Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of Crow Hill Road, Saint Johnsbury for a report of a tractor trailer crash. Investigation showed the tractor trailer to have been traveling on Interstate 91 North in the area of mile marker 129 when the vehicle left the roadway, driving into the median before driving off a bridge embankment and coming to an uncontrolled stop on Crow Hill Road, Saint Johnsbury. The operator of the truck was extracted and transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further evaluation.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint - N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov