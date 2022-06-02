Ohio Media School Cincinnati Campus Students Win Telly Award for short film on “Rosa Parks”
We were elated to learn that one of our campus projects was recognized in this highly respected national and international competition”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telly Awards have been announced, and we are very excited that Ohio Media School Cincinnati Campus is among the proud recipients of this prestigious honor and will represent the Beonair Network of Media Schools in this year’s Class of 2022.
— Rhonda Frazier, Campus Director
Honoring excellence in video and television across all screens, entries for the Telly Awards are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies which include Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Network, Hearst Media Services, Nickolodeon Network, and ESPN Films, among others.
Ohio Media School provides hands-on training and real-time internship opportunities that best prepare our students to compete against their peers from across the country and around the globe for these prestigious awards. We provide these opportunities to our students to apply their skill sets in a real-time competition. This year’s Bronze Telly was awarded to a group project titled “Rosa Parks.” A collaboration between two of Ohio Media School’s advanced diploma programs of Film & Video Production and Audio Production brought students Nick Jones, Juwan White, Blake McCain, Kayla Irby, and Taniyah Porter together during Black History Month to create this extraordinary piece. Designed to tell the story of social change, this video is focused on Rosa Park’s influence in her local community of Montgomery and her tenacity during the Montgomery bus boycott. The storyline provided these students the ability to be involved in the re-telling of the civil rights movement and characterize how these moments in time remain pivotal to our society today.
The Telly Awards are the perfect motivator for students seeking excellence in film and video production. Film Emphasis Instructor Tony Deemer and Audio Emphasis Instructor Zayne Simpson encourage classroom projects that can be considered for the national and local awards as these opportunities to celebrate academic and artistic achievement while best preparing our graduates for the competition that awaits them in the media industry.
With more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, winning a Telly Award is quite an honor. The Beonair Network of Media Schools believes that competition on a national platform provides an excellent foundation for student and graduate success. Rhonda Frazier, Campus Director for the Cincinnati Campus, remarked, "We were elated to learn that one of our campus projects was recognized in this highly respected national and international competition."
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
