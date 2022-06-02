CMD NEUCLOCK- New Era Universal Clock of Light of Christ the King

NEUCLOCK CMD

The Appointed Time- Bringing Light back to Light

Through Mary to Jesus bringing light back to light.” — CMD

SHREWSBURY, NJ, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMD- Communitas Mater Domini whose founder is the Holy Spirit and Administrator of CMD, the Inspirer of the Word of God, Ruach Elohim.

In the first recorded Pentecost, the universal church was born, and languages were united. Fraternal brotherhood among different races and ethnicities became possible at unprecedented levels “we hear them declaring the wonders of God in our own tongues” (Acts 2:11). God promises to do new things; we look forward to the universal unification of Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Atheists, etc. to foster peace and love, prosperity, and unity in the glorious reign of the Messiah.

As you view the NEUCLOCK(New Era Universal Clock of Light of Christ the King) a common timepiece that affects all, you will see answers to questions that were never raised before. “A clock that ticks left to right does not harmonize with nature and the divine. The era of peace comes with harmony in nature in the design of God the creator. Disharmony is caused when evil becomes good and good is perceived as evil, as we see growing darker each day. It goes against the natural tide and makes life spin against its natural rhythm which causes distress, similar to a fish swimming against the current. They are in water but struggling to swim against the current. There were many articles in the news on the lunar eclipses of 11/21/21 and on 5- 15th /16th- 2022. CMD also experienced significant signs from God those days in the forms of an eclipse on 11-21-21, the Christ the King Calendar announcement, as well as on 5-15th /16th -22 when we completed the NEU Clock. There was an eclipse on 5-15-22 and we were blessed to experience an hour-long phenomenon of a rare “twinned Rainbow” on 5-16-22 which lasted for more than an hour over most of NJ which are the headquarters of CMD. It reinforced his promise “turning completely only to the Lord alone, it restores all the blessings and promises God bestowed upon the universe in different periods of the seven ages of the universe… It releases the fullness of the blessings of goodness that God decreed upon each day during creation; the blessings released from God in the rainbow of Noah.

God’s plan is to restore peace among nations, peace among relatives, peace in one’s family, and mostly, peace in one’s own heart. The revelations and release of the “appointed time of the clock” were in God’s design and His timing. This video will answer many important questions as to the woman in Revelations, the New Jerusalem and Era of Peace, and “In the End, my Immaculate Heart will Triumph” through the Blessed Mother, Mary for all mankind. Through Mary, Jesus brought light back to light.

CMD, "Communitas Mater Domini"- Community of the Mother of the Lord, is a 501C3 organization in New Jersey, where The Holy Spirit, is the Founder and Administrator of CMD, the Inspirer of the Word of God, Whose grace has prompted the words and actions throughout His organization. Our motto “Instaurare Omnia in Christo” (2 Cor.5:18, Col1:20) is founded on the manifest reign of Jesus Christ in all things among all nations.

