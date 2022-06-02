Submit Release
Official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - On June 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon left for an official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

At the Dushanbe International Airport the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was seen off by the Chairman of Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Head of Executive Office of the President of Tajikistan.

During this visit the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will be accompanied by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for External Relations, Ministers of Energy and Water Resources, Agriculture, Transport, Culture, Industry and New Technologies, Chairman of the State Investment Committee and the State Property Management, the Chairman of the National Bank, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, the Head of the State Unitary Enterprise “Tajik Railways”, the Chairman of the Union “Tojikmatlubot”, the Chairman of Sughd Province and other officials.

