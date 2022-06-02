Top-level talks between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - Consideration of issues of friendship and cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan began at a face-to-face meeting of heads of state, and then continued at an enlarged meeting with participation of delegations of both sides.

During the meeting of the Presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the issues of strengthening ties in key areas of bilateral cooperation have been reviewed. The two leaders also exchanged views in detail on issues of international and regional agenda.

The Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the invitation to officially visit the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as a warm welcome, and expressed confidence that today's meeting will give a serious impetus to the process of sustainable development of good neighborly relations between the two countries.

It was stressed that the Tajik side appreciates the current level of cooperation with Uzbekistan in all areas and intends to continue to make the necessary efforts for further enhancement of the strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in all its domains.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the content of bilateral ties and diplomatic relations that this year marks their 30th anniversary of establishment.

During the meeting the issues of further development of relations in the framework of high-level interstate political dialogue and expansion of trade and economic relations have been considered.

Head of state Emomali Rahmon accentuated the importance of deepening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries in the cause of expansion of bilateral relations, noting that a positive basis for trade and economic cooperation has been created between the two countries. This year, the trade turnover between the two countries has amounted to more than 600 million US dollars, which has increased 40 times in the last six years. The parties agreed to increase the trade turnover to $ 1 billion in the coming years in order to implement the previously reached agreements.

During the meeting, attention was paid to the holding of a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and a business forum of Tajik companies in Uzbekistan, which were called an important factor in expanding trade ties.

The sides also discussed the real aspects of bilateral cooperation in the field of transport, the use of water and energy resources, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

It was stressed that through joint efforts, free movement of goods and services has been ensured and citizens have free access to each other. At present, up to 20,000 residents of the two countries cross the border on a daily basis for the purpose of trade and tourism and to see relatives and friends. This is one of the major achievements of government cooperation in recent years.

The historical significance of the Declaration on Strengthening Eternal Friendship and Solidarity between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan was reiterated at the meeting.

The parties discussed the development of cooperation and use of existing opportunities in energy and industry, including textile, food, footwear, metallurgy, mining, non-ferrous metallurgy, pharmaceuticals, transport and communications, investment and banking, as well as other areas for both countries' interests.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, especially in the fields of science, education, culture and art.

The development of cooperation between the two countries in the international arena, including in the framework of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other organizations, was deemed important.

The activity of Uzbekistan as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was praised.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues of regional and international security and the problems of Afghanistan for both neighboring countries, and exchanged views on other pressing regional and global issues.