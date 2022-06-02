Official welcoming ceremony in the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - On June 2, the official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took place in front of “Kuksaroy” Palace.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev warmly welcomed the high-ranking guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and invited him to the podium.

The official welcoming ceremony was followed by a report of the Commander of the Honor Guard, performance of national anthems of the two countries, passing of heads of state beside the officers, expression of respect of the high-ranking guest of Uzbekistan to the National Flag, acquaintance with official delegations of both sides, and ended with the military parade of the Guard units before the heads of the two states.