Commencement of official visit in the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - On June 2, 2022, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Tashkent - the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan for an official visit.

At the Tashkent International Airport, the high-ranking guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was warmly and cordially welcomed by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The distinguished guest was presented with a fresh bouquet.

In order to welcome the distinguished guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon - a green carpet corridor was laid near the stairs of the plane, the Guards of Honor lined up on both sides, the airport square was decorated with the national flags of both countries, photos of heads of state and slogans of Tajik-Uzbek friendship, cooperation and good neighborliness relations.

A group of adolescents recited a poem in honor of the friendship between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in front of the heads of state.

After the welcoming ceremony, a cordial meeting of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was held in the reception hall of high-ranking guests of the airport.

The head of the host country, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, welcomed the distinguished guest, friend and esteemed brother Emomali Rahmon to Uzbekistan.

The sides expressed confidence that the results of this visit will be significant for the development and expansion of friendly and neighborly relations and in the interests of the peoples of both countries.