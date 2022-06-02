Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,835 in the last 365 days.

Cause of Massive Northbridge Fire Undetermined 

NORTHBRIDGEThe cause of a four-alarm fire that destroyed an historic Linwood Avenue home will remain officially undetermined but does not appear suspicious, Northbridge Fire Chief David M. White and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today.

The April 29 fire was first reported shortly before 3:40 pm by a passerby who called 9-1-1. Northbridge firefighters responded within minutes. They encountered heavy smoke and flames on the second and third floors and the rear of the home, which was unoccupied except for a dog that a Northbridge police officer rescued through a first-floor window. The fire spread quickly throughout the three-story structure, growing to four alarms and drawing mutual aid companies from more than a dozen departments. One firefighter sustained injuries in a ceiling collapse and was transported from the scene; her injuries were not life threatening.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Northbridge Fire Department, Northbridge Police Department, the District 7 Fire Investigation Unit, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Investigators learned that a rear stairway had been stained two days prior to the fire, with applicating rags left in a cardboard box in that area.

“The oils in some paints, stains, and varnishes release heat as they dry,” said Chief White. “If oily rags or applicators are left in a pile or confined space, the heat can build up and cause them to ignite. To prevent a fire, always dry these rags outdoors and individually. You can hang dry them or lay them flat on the ground with a rock to keep them from blowing away.”

“We’ve seen several major fires this year that started with oily rags, including one that was fatal,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “If you’re undertaking a home improvement project, please be careful when using paints, stains, and varnishes. While the cause of this fire will remain officially undetermined, investigators were unable to rule them out as a potential cause.”

Companies from the fire departments of Auburn, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Leicester, Mendon, Millbury, Millville, Oxford, Southbridge, Sutton, Upton, Uxbridge, and Worcester provided mutual aid. The Department of Fire Services deployed a Rehab unit to support personnel at the scene and a drone unit to provide aerial imagery of the structure.

###

You just read:

Cause of Massive Northbridge Fire Undetermined 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.