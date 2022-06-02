Cause of Massive Northbridge Fire Undetermined 

NORTHBRIDGE — The cause of a four-alarm fire that destroyed an historic Linwood Avenue home will remain officially undetermined but does not appear suspicious, Northbridge Fire Chief David M. White and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today.

The April 29 fire was first reported shortly before 3:40 pm by a passerby who called 9-1-1. Northbridge firefighters responded within minutes. They encountered heavy smoke and flames on the second and third floors and the rear of the home, which was unoccupied except for a dog that a Northbridge police officer rescued through a first-floor window. The fire spread quickly throughout the three-story structure, growing to four alarms and drawing mutual aid companies from more than a dozen departments. One firefighter sustained injuries in a ceiling collapse and was transported from the scene; her injuries were not life threatening.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Northbridge Fire Department, Northbridge Police Department, the District 7 Fire Investigation Unit, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Investigators learned that a rear stairway had been stained two days prior to the fire, with applicating rags left in a cardboard box in that area.

“The oils in some paints, stains, and varnishes release heat as they dry,” said Chief White. “If oily rags or applicators are left in a pile or confined space, the heat can build up and cause them to ignite. To prevent a fire, always dry these rags outdoors and individually. You can hang dry them or lay them flat on the ground with a rock to keep them from blowing away.”

“We’ve seen several major fires this year that started with oily rags, including one that was fatal,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “If you’re undertaking a home improvement project, please be careful when using paints, stains, and varnishes. While the cause of this fire will remain officially undetermined, investigators were unable to rule them out as a potential cause.”

Companies from the fire departments of Auburn, Douglas, Grafton, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Leicester, Mendon, Millbury, Millville, Oxford, Southbridge, Sutton, Upton, Uxbridge, and Worcester provided mutual aid. The Department of Fire Services deployed a Rehab unit to support personnel at the scene and a drone unit to provide aerial imagery of the structure.

