Media Opportunity: View girders set for Broadway Curve Project  

Media Advisory Only – The Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is scheduled to reach a major milestone this weekend as construction crews place the project’s first girders for the new 48th Street bridges over I-10.

On Monday morning, June 6, media members are invited to view the girders that have been placed over I-10 and speak with representatives from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

B-roll of the girders that are being placed over I-10 on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, will be available.

Media Availability

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Times: 5:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Interview and live shot location: From east or westbound I-10, head north on 40th Street to Elwood Street, turn right onto Elwood Street until just before it turns into 48th Street. Turn right on the red gravel and follow the gravel to the location. (View map on second page.)

For day-of interviews and video opportunities, please email [email protected]

About this weekend’s work: Eighteen girders will be placed in two spans while sections of east- and westbound I-10 are closed over the weekend of June 3-6; eight for the new southbound bridge and ten for the new northbound bridge over I-10 at 48th Street. The girders are constructed out of prestressed concrete: a combination of concrete, reinforcing bars and prestressed steel strands.

The girders that will be set over the weekend weigh between 75 and 78 tons each and range from 149 to 157 feet in length. They will serve as the primary support for the deck portion of the new 48th Street bridges; the deck is the portion of the bridge that motorists drive over.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.