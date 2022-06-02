Save the Planet One Server at a Time with CloudAtlas Sustainability Reporting
We believe that CloudAtlas sustainability reporting is a game-changer, providing even more justification to migrate to the cloud.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a growing cloud solutions provider and independent software vendor with a focus on accelerating the journey to the cloud while providing best practices to ensure safe, secure and compliant migrations, announces that sustainability reporting is now available on the CloudAtlas platform. Use CloudAtlas to analyze on-premises infrastructure to gain an understanding of current carbon emissions and the impact of different cloud hosting scenarios to guide decision making.
— Marc Pinotti, UnifyCloud Co-Founder and CEO
Cloud-based environments can reduce the carbon footprint of a given IT infrastructure by up to 98%.* But this can be a difficult metric to expose with so many factors contributing to emissions including hardware to power, physical space to manage, and the sizable supply chain involved. CloudAtlas sustainability reporting makes this easy with detailed analysis to show how impactful a migration to the cloud can be on reducing carbon emissions. CloudAtlas uses infrastructure and business practices data to produce a carbon emission estimate for a given IT infrastructure which can be compared to cloud migration options based on that same data to see how and environment’s carbon footprint can be reduced. Impacts are shared in metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents and the acres of forest needed to absorb the extra emissions by remaining on-premises. Once migrated, this baseline helps track carbon emissions over time with visualizations of the impact on the environment.
CloudAtlas sustainability reporting provides organizations with perhaps the best reason to move to the cloud – a more sustainable IT infrastructure. Not only is cloud infrastructure more secure and cost-effective, but it can also make a significant positive impact on the environment.
“We believe that CloudAtlas sustainability reporting is a game-changer, providing even more justification to migrate to the cloud.” says Marc Pinotti, UnifyCloud Co-Founder and CEO. “CloudAtlas has always helped you drive business innovation and increase profitability with cloud migration, and now it shows how you can save the planet one server at a time!”
About UnifyCloud: UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
*https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/global-infrastructure/sustainability/
