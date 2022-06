Sweet Reward Launches to Experience Century City Shopping Dining Movie Watching

Love dining, shopping, and movie watching in Century City...participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund Girl Work Programs and earn $2500 reward #centurycityexperience #shopforgood #dining www.CenturyCityExperience.com Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com Beauty Fashion Foodie Reviews The Sweetest Girl Gigs #girlslovework #teachpositivevalues www.BFFGirlGigs.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.To help generate more proceeds and positively impact girls' programs, Recruiting for Good launches Rewarding LA. People who successfully participate in referral program; earn Sweet Reward Century City Experience Participate and enjoy five ($500) gift cards for favorite restaurants, shops, or movie venue in Century City.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good " Love to make a positive impact ; we’re using recruiting for good to do just that. Your referrals help us generate proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls’ lives by funding programs that teach positive values."AboutRecruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgoodOn our BFF Girl Gigs (Beauty Fashion Foodie Reviews), girls learn to earn, love work, and prepare for life. We role model and teach positive values (passion, purpose, play) thru creative and sweet gigs. Girls find their creative voice/fashion sense, have fun, and when they do a killer job...they get hired again...just like in the real world. #sweetgirlgigs #girlslovework #teachpositivevalues www.BFFGirlGigs.com Looking to Land a Sweet Job, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and party for good send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com Complete 90 days of employment enjoy the sweetest rewards (Rewarding LA Dining $500 Gift Card).