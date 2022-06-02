Restrictions and Closures on I-515 (US-95) Through Downtown Las Vegas for Week of June 6

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces updated traffic restrictions for the I-515 (US-95) Viaduct Rehabilitation project for the week of June 6. Paving operations are resulting in many closures; however, the project is tracking toward early completion.

Monday June 6 at 3 a.m. through Wednesday June 8 at 3 p.m.

I-515 southbound off-ramp to Eastern Ave CLOSED

Thursday June 9 at 3 a.m. through Saturday June 11 at 3 p.m.

Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to I-515 southbound CLOSED

Ongoing

I-515 southbound, I-15 to Eastern Ave, reduced to 2 lanes through mid-June

Desert Inn Rd, Eastern Ave and Maryland Pkwy under I-515 reduced to 2 lanes in each direction

Later this month

Starting in mid-June, I-515 northbound will be reduced to two lanes for three weeks.

In late June, several I-515 northbound on- and off-ramps in the downtown area will be closed for 2-3 days at a time. Details TBA.

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

