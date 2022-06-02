Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,719 in the last 365 days.

Enhanced PPP Loan Recipient Business File Now Available on DatabaseUSA.com

Even includes Owners’ Name, Business Phone, Email and Other Details

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Omaha, NE – June 2, 2022] DatabaseUSA.com has obtained and enhanced the SBA file of more than 11.5 million businesses who received PPP loans with valuable details designed to help marketers make critical business decisions.

“This is one of the most accurate databases of businesses that has been enhanced and offered to B2B Marketers.” said Fred Vakili, CEO of DatabaseUSA.

DatabaseUSA first compiled the list PPP Loan recipients and removed all the duplication within each file and between the files creating a file of 7 million unique businesses. DatabaseUSA has now enhanced the file to make the file useful for sales prospecting and marketing campaigns. In addition to the SBA provided information in the PPP Loan Recipient File, DatabaseUSA’s enhancements include:


• DBA Company Name (vs Legal Names / Individual Names)
• Decision Maker Name
• Phone Number
• Website Address
• Email Address
• Number of employees
• Estimated annual revenue
• Multiple SIC/NAICS industry codes
• Year Established
• Corporate Affiliations
• Loan amount ranges

Our Enhanced PPP Loan Recipient Database is selectable by:

• State
• Employee Size
• Annual Revenue
• Range of Loan Size
• Industry

DatabaseUSA.com is the premier provider of Business & Consumer databases and email marketing solutions for businesses and professionals. With over 10 years of experience, DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, highly-detailed databases for data analytics, data mining and other applications for superior database marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com.


For more information, contact Paul Pepper at DatabaseUSA.com
Email: paulp@databaseusallc.com
Phone: 402.596-1000

Paul Pepper
DatabaseUSA
+1 402-596-1000
email us here

You just read:

Enhanced PPP Loan Recipient Business File Now Available on DatabaseUSA.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.