Enhanced PPP Loan Recipient Business File Now Available on DatabaseUSA.com
Even includes Owners’ Name, Business Phone, Email and Other DetailsOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Omaha, NE – June 2, 2022] DatabaseUSA.com has obtained and enhanced the SBA file of more than 11.5 million businesses who received PPP loans with valuable details designed to help marketers make critical business decisions.
“This is one of the most accurate databases of businesses that has been enhanced and offered to B2B Marketers.” said Fred Vakili, CEO of DatabaseUSA.
DatabaseUSA first compiled the list PPP Loan recipients and removed all the duplication within each file and between the files creating a file of 7 million unique businesses. DatabaseUSA has now enhanced the file to make the file useful for sales prospecting and marketing campaigns. In addition to the SBA provided information in the PPP Loan Recipient File, DatabaseUSA’s enhancements include:
• DBA Company Name (vs Legal Names / Individual Names)
• Decision Maker Name
• Phone Number
• Website Address
• Email Address
• Number of employees
• Estimated annual revenue
• Multiple SIC/NAICS industry codes
• Year Established
• Corporate Affiliations
• Loan amount ranges
Our Enhanced PPP Loan Recipient Database is selectable by:
• State
• Employee Size
• Annual Revenue
• Range of Loan Size
• Industry
DatabaseUSA.com is the premier provider of Business & Consumer databases and email marketing solutions for businesses and professionals. With over 10 years of experience, DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, highly-detailed databases for data analytics, data mining and other applications for superior database marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.databaseusa.com.
For more information, contact Paul Pepper at DatabaseUSA.com
Email: paulp@databaseusallc.com
Phone: 402.596-1000
Paul Pepper
DatabaseUSA
+1 402-596-1000
email us here