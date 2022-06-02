Concorde Investment Services, LLC Growing Practice and Hiring
EINPresswire.com/ -- Concorde Investment Services, LLC, a full-service broker-dealer, recently announced several new hires and promotions as the company continues to grow its portfolio and recruit fresh talent.
• Alex Cira has joined the company as an Operations Support team member where he will support the company’s financial professionals and their teams that leverage Concorde’s Virtual Assistant Program. He will also be responsible for supporting rep transitions, data entry of new business and other administrative duties supporting the growing team of financial professionals.
• Vicky Eshelman has been promoted to Compliance Analyst. Eshelman joined Concorde Investment Services, LLC in 2012 and in her new role, she will help representatives obtain state licensing, assist with onboarding and transitioning new reps, and other general compliance tasks.
• Brian Ragen has been promoted to Senior Sales Supervisor. Ragen joined Concorde Investment Services, LLC in 2018 and in his new role, he is responsible for managing a small group of sales supervisors and providing sales practice supervision for more than 30 representatives.
“Our ability to hire from outside and continue to promote from within is a testament to the talent and hard work of our entire team of financial professionals,” said Drew Jackson, president of Concorde Investment Services, LLC. “I am thrilled to see our firm continue to grow and prosper, allowing us to provide the financial support and guidance our customers want and need.”
Headquartered in Michigan, Concorde Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and a national securities broker-dealer registered in 50 states and several territories. Other subsidiaries include Concorde Asset Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, and Concorde Insurance Agency Inc., an insurance firm licensed to solicit insurance products in more than 30 states. For more information, visit https://concordeis.com/.
