Volunteer Families Needed to Host French Students June 18-July 9

Say hello to Anna, my French daughter. We LOVE Her! Building International Forever Friendship

Enjoy a French Staycation. Have fun and make new friends. Great volunteer experience for the whole family!

ARVADA, COLORADO, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are seeking volunteer families to host our students. Compass USA has fostered volunteer homestays since 2000. When the borders closed in 2020, we were disappointed to have our homestays cancelled. We have missed hosting for the past two years. Finally, our students are returning and they are eager to make friends and explore our beautiful communities.

After two years of inactivity, it has been extremely difficult to get restarted. We urgently need interested volunteers to host our students.

Our students are 14-18 years old. Several have been waiting almost three years to come to Colorado!

Please reach out to Patti at 303-466-4707 to learn more.

Lou - 15 years – girl I am very excited to discover Colorado States and especially DENVER. I want to know the culture of your country to live at your own pace and above all to learn. As far as I'm concerned, I like the ski, quad, athletics but also go outside, to travel, the shopping, to spend time with friend, every kind of sports, to read... I am a rather simple, friendly, social and smiling girl who will adapt to all circumstances.

Emilien - 15 years – boy I want to participate in this homestay program because I would like to have the chance to discover the daily life of an American family. With my family I like to go hiking, to walk on the beach, play board games and video games. . I have a 19 years old sister. I like to play basketball and football with my friends. I would like to be an airplane pilot. It’s my dream, so I must have good English!

Edouard - 16 years – boy I live in Paris with my little brother, sister and my cat. I like reading, drawing, playing the guitar but also video games of all kinds with my friends. Finally, I'm quite altruistic and motivated even if I'm sometimes a bit shy. I like to travel, ski and swim. I want to improve my English language, and also would love to visit the beautiful landscape of Colorado.

Paul – 16 years – boy I love playing basketball and making cakes with my family. I like sports with a ball (soccer, handball, basketball) also I like extreme sports like skiing, diving, climbing and camping. I also like art, and videogames.

Tiphaine – 16 years – girl My family likes traveling, laughing, talking, sports, dancing and singing. I am the youngest of three sisters. have two big sisters and I'm the youngest. I'm in a very big school in Paris. I enjoy dance, judo, playing piano, cooking and judo.

If you are interested in having an International Experience without leaving your home and promoting the growth of international understanding and worldwide friendships, hosting a student from France this summer is the perfect opportunity for you and your family!

Who can be a host family?

• A couple with or without children

• A single parent with at least one child living in the home

• English must be the primary language spoken in the home

• Each student must have his/her own bed in a private room. A fold out couch, blow-up bed or futon that is comfortable and can be kept as a bed at all times is OKAY! Can share a room with same sex/similar age host sibling

• A family must be willing to share meals.

• A family must be very excited about hosting.

• A family must be warm and giving-willing to spend time with their student

• All family members must be receptive and open to the homestay.

Host families receive a small weekly stipend to help offset the cost of having an extra person in their home.

Compass USA started promoting programs that build intercultural understanding in 2000. Our homestay program helps foster strong leadership skills and English language acquisition. Our staff works as a team to provide quality programs throughout the country. Compass USA homestay and cultural experiences surpass typical vacations or tours. Participants learn to look beyond language, color and customs to discover the true character of others: a process that Compass USA believes will bring people of the world closer together one student at a time. www.compass-usa.net

You're Invited to Be a Host Family