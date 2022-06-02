West TN Lane Closures June 1-8, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

District 47 - West TN – Northern Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79) The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 70 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning May 9, Norris Robinson Loop in Atwood (SR 220A), TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just south of Highway 77 to install a box culvert across the existing road. Detour will be posted.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-436: Beginning Monday, February 14 through Thursday, August 18: The replacement of the bridge on SR 436 (Reedy Creek Road) LM 0.68 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project

Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 16’ lane restriction. Temporary signals will be in place.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The resurfacing on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 77 (LM 18.00) to the Obion County line (LM 24.68) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.



Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder.

DYER COUNTY, SR-211: Beginning June 2, 2022, there will be temporary lane closures daily for geotechnical exploration on SR 211 from US 412 (SR 20) to near Church Grove Rd.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

UPDATE: On May 26, SR 22 in Lexington from near the intersection of SR 22A & SR 22 to the intersection of SR 22 & Taylor Bailey Road OPENED one lane in each direction while paving activities and construction continues.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH

LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing on S.R. 78 from near S.R. 79 to near Clay Wynn Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26.0 to LM 24.45. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US 51for two-way traffic between LM 25.5 to LM 24.5.

OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the northbound and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64-LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47-LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64-LM 11.47 southbound.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, (SR-43): The resurfacing including bridge repair on 45E (SR 43) and SR 216, and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 45E (SR 43) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

Wednesday, June 1, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be lane closures on I-40 both east and westbound from MM 95.0-MM 120.0 for pothole patching. Weather Permitting.

Thursday, June 2, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.: There will be a possible lane and shoulder closure I-40 eastbound near MM 106.0 for sign crew. Weather Permitting.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary mobile lane closures for placement of thermoplastic pavement markings and resurfacing activities on SR 188. One lane will remain open at all times.



DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.



Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0-M 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40.

Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Closed until July 2022: Wildersville Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge repair. Detours will be posted for traffic. This closure will be in place for the duration of the project.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 15, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Saturday, June 11, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair. WEATHER DEPENDENT

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-100: The construction of turn lanes on SR 100 at the intersection of SR 104 including grading, drainage, signals, and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 and SR-1 : The repair of bridges on US45BP (SR 186) over Hollywood Drive/Keith Short Bypass and on US 70 (SR1) over Overflow.

Beginning Monday April 18, 8:00 a.m.: One lane was closed in each direction on Hollywood Drive between Southwide Drive and Wallace Road.

Beginning Thursday, May 12, 9:00 a.m. (Approximate 6-week closure): One lane of SR 186 (US45 Bypass) will be closed in each direction from North of the Hollywood Drive ramp to South of the Hollywood Drive ramp. One lane will always remain open.

Restrictions: Beginning May 12: There is an 11’ width restriction north and south on SR 186 (US45 Bypass) for this closure.

LOOK AHEAD: Beginning Monday, June 6, 8:00 a.m.: One lane of SR 1 (HWY 70) will be closed in each direction over the Overflow (L.M. 12.30).

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0-MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1-MM 88.5.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 15, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The intersection improvements on US 45 (SR 5, General Marcus J. Wright Memorial Highway) at Buena Vista Road in Bethel Springs (LM 19.00), including grading, drainage, signals and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



REGION IV PAVEMENT MARKING:

Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley : There will be temporary daytime/nighttime mobile lane closures on various interstate and state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for the retracing of thermoplastic pavement marking lines on various State Routes.

Wednesday, June 1, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be moving lane closures for the installation of lane lines with spray thermo on the concrete ramps at I-155 from LM 0.76-LM 9.40 due to a delay in resurfacing till next spring. Retrace the 6” SWL, 6” SYL, 6” BWL 10-30 and the 6” DWL 2-4 including the interchange ramps at Exit 2 & 7.

DISTRICT 47 & 48 ON CALL GUARDRAIL REPAIR:

Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Madison, McNairy, Obion, and Weakley: There will be temporary daytime lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for guardrail repair.

Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures at various locations on I-40 east and westbound between MM 44.0 and MM 134.00 in Benton, Decatur, Carroll, Henderson, Haywood, and Madison Counties. Weather Permitting



District 49 - West TN–Southwest

MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-193: Monday, February 28 through approximately Monday, August 22: (SR 193) Macon Road will be reduced to one lane at LM 11.48 for bridge replacement from. Temporary signals will be in place.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-194: The resurfacing on SR-194 from West of Whispering Meadows Drive (L.M. 15.06) to SR-59 (L.M. 23.06) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting



FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.



HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-15: Wednesday, June 1 through Tuesday, June 7, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily on east and westbound SR 15 from the Fayette County line to Walton Road to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-87: Tuesday, May 10 through approximately September 28: SR-87 will be reduced to one lane at LM 3.88 for bridge replacement. Temporary signals will be in place. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7, 8:00p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on southbound I-55 outside lanes near Wisconsin Ave. to install temporary barrier rail. Weather Permitting. Tuesday, June 7, will serve as a backup night. As a result of the placement of the barrier rail, the ramp to continue onto Southbound from the “Old Bridge” will be reduced to one lane and Southbound I-55 from the Crump Interchange to McLemore Ave. will be reduced to two lanes with the outside shoulder closed for approximately 8 months.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70): Wednesday, June 1 through Tuesday, June 7, 8:00p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. for asphalt paving and traffic markings. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57 from SR-14 to Poplar Ave.: Wednesday, June 1 through Tuesday, June 7: There will be daily lane closures between Jackson Avenue (SR 14) and Poplar Avenue for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, June 1 through Tuesday, June 7, 8:00p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 70 (SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 Interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022. Weather permitting. Daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 9:00a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Perkins Extd. and I-240 for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177:

Wednesday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 7, 8:00PM-6:00AM: There will be temporary lane closures along SR 177 north and southbound near I-40 to allow for signal upgrades and safety improvements. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, NON-TDOT ROUTES

Wednesday, June 1 through Tuesday, June 7: There will be possible lane closures in the outside lanes of Sycamore View Road from Summer Ave to the I-40 “On” ramp to allow for construction activities. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, June 1 through Tuesday, June 7: There will be possible shoulder closures on Shelby Oaks Drive near Sycamore View Road to allow for construction activities. Weather Permitting.

TIPTON COUNTY, US-70:

Wednesday, June 1, through Tuesday, June 7, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Haywood County Line and SR-59 for clearing for utility work. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 Random On-Call Guardrail:

Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be nighttime and daytime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

District 49 Random On-Call Signing:

Wednesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 8, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures to remove overhead signs, catwalks, and lighting, on overhead structures. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

I-55 SB at MM 6.6 – MM 7.6; 2 lanes will be CLOSED; 1 Lane will remain open.

I-240 EB EXIT 23A to SB Airways will be CLOSED.

SB Airways ‘on’ ramp to I-240 EB will be CLOSED,

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.