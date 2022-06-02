Submit Release
DEQ accepting public comment on updated Public Participation Plan

Raleigh

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comments on a 2022 update to the DEQ Public Participation Plan. The Public Participation Plan includes best practices for community engagement, enhanced outreach methods and additional community resources. The Plan has been updated for 2022 as directed under Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 246.

The public is invited to submit comments on the updated DEQ plan through Friday, July 1. Comments can be emailed to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov or mailed to:

Attn: Public Affairs
1601 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, NC 27699-1601

The DEQ Public Participation Plan is available online here.

As part of EO 246, all cabinet agencies are required to post a public participation plan by June 1.  Below are links to some of the available Public Participation Plans. Please check agency websites for public participation plans if not listed below. Comments can be provided to each department. 

Department of Public Safety

Department of Information Technology

Department of Transportation

Department of Commerce

 

###

