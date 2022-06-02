Carr Named Co-Managing Partner of Barton Gilman

Angela L. Carr, Partner

Angela Carr has been named Co-Managing Partner of Barton Gilman LLP

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angela L. Carr has been named Co-Managing Partner of Barton Gilman LLP, and succeeds her partner Frank Connor in overseeing business operations of the firm’s Providence office. Angela joins fellow co-managing partners Matthew R. Plain and Edward D. Shoulkin on the BG management team.

Angela is an accomplished trial attorney in Massachusetts and Rhode Island who focuses her practice on medical professional liability defense and the representation of clients in licensure investigations by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Rhode Island Department of Health. In addition, Angela consults with hospitals and healthcare practice groups on risk management and patient safety. She also represents students involved in Title IX investigations at local colleges and handles pro bono matters in the areas of Title IX, domestic violence and sexual assault representation.

“Angela is extremely well prepared for this role and has already served for many years in several critical leadership positions, including serving as co-chair of BG’s hiring & recruitment efforts for more than a decade,” noted Frank Connor, Angela’s predecessor. “More important, Angela has the respect and trust of not only her partners, but also our administrators, associate attorneys, and our entire staff – she will do a fantastic job caring for the people of our firm and putting them in position to do the excellent work on which our clients depend.”

“After graduating from law school and clerking for the Superior Court, I have spent the entirety of my career at Barton Gilman. I am excited for the opportunity to give back to the people of this firm who have given so much to me over the course of the last nearly twenty years,” said Angela. “My colleagues have not only shaped me as a lawyer, but their individual and collective guidance and friendship continue to make me a better person. I have had the distinct advantage of watching and learning from Frank’s leadership of our Providence office and the firm generally. In that regard, I am committed to continuing to nurture the family atmosphere and collaboration that allow us to deliver the highest quality legal representation to our valued clients.”

Angela has been named a 2021 Top Woman in Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, a 2019 Woman to Watch in Legal Services by Providence Business News, a Lawyer of Professional Excellence in the Law in Medical Malpractice Defense by Rhode Island Monthly from 2020-2021, a Massachusetts Super Lawyer in Medical Malpractice from 2017-2021 and a 40 Under Forty Honoree by Providence Business News. She received a J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and a B.A., cum laude, from Providence College.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, as well as education law, employment, family law, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, the Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.