Gov. Henry McMaster to Participate in Hurricane Fly Around Exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will visit emergency operation centers in Horry, Charleston, and Beaufort Counties to discuss hurricane season preparations with state and local emergency management officials, tomorrow, Friday, June 3. 

Following each meeting, the governor and officials will brief members of the media on statewide hurricane season preparations. 

Horry County 

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials

WHAT: Media briefing on statewide hurricane season preparations 

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, June 3 at approximately 10:30 AM

WHERE: Horry County Emergency Operations Center, M.L. Brown Public Safety Center, 2560 Main Street, Conway, S.C. 

Charleston County 

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials

WHAT: Media briefing on statewide hurricane season preparations 

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, June 3 at approximately 12:30 PM

WHERE: Charleston County Emergency Operations Center, 8500 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston, S.C. 

Beaufort County

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials

WHAT: Media briefing on statewide hurricane season preparations 

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, June 3 at approximately 3:00 PM

WHERE: Beaufort County Emergency Operations Center, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, 2001 Duke Street, Beaufort, S.C. 

