Microbe Formulas Showcases 2020 to 2022 Company Highlights

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Rapidly Growing Idaho Health Company Shares Their Intentionally Disruptive Story

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community involvement is important to build local presence for any brand. Health company Microbe Formulas has taken that to another level. Last month, Microbe launched its brand new press page, displaying all press releases covering everything that the brand has done over the past couple of years — including its local presence and national coverage.

The Idaho-headquartered e-commerce brand has been extremely involved in community activities over the last couple of years as part of their mission to spread education on natural health solutions.

Successful partnerships with the Boise Hawks Baseball Team, Boise State Athletics, Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS), Flock Cancer of Idaho, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance are all highlighted in newsworthy pieces published on the site.

For example, you can find a featured piece on the Boise State Broncos basketball team making the cut into March Madness. The press release states, “BSU, for the first time since 2015, is going to the NCAA March Madness tournament… Boise State’s phenomenal all-time high season record of 27-7 is partially funded by sponsors like Microbe Formulas.”

The new page also highlights one of the company’s biggest focuses: culture. Another featured press release titled ‘Microbe Formulas Named the #5 Best Place to Work in Idaho’ tells the story of why Microbe earned that top 5 spot.

In the culture highlight piece, Jessica Tidwell, Communications Manager for Microbe, shares, “Being an employee at Microbe has been a lifesaver for me! Not only is the culture so focused on team member well-being and putting ‘People First,’ but the products really work and have begun to give me hope.”

Along with pressing community events and updates, many of Microbe’s press releases highlight health-based educational blog posts — covering subjects like drainage, fatigue, and mental health. Since education is a core foundation for the company, the Microbe Formulas website has its own Learning Center dedicated to sharing articles on trending health topics.

Not only is there written content, but also a ‘Highlight Videos’ section showcasing local events such as the Spirit of Balloon Classic and Meridian Trunk or Treat, partnerships including Boise State Athletics, and even national sensations like the 'Yay! I Pooped Today!' Billboard Campaign.

To stay up-to-date, as well as view all of Microbe Formulas’ past PR involvement, check out the brand new Press Page and see what all the hype is about.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.