Maryland State Department of Education Partners with Baltimore and Howard County Public Schools in $5.5 Million Grant to Improve Outcomes for Children with Disabilities

June 2, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767- 0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Department of Education Partners with

Baltimore and Howard County Public Schools in $5.5 Million

Grant to Improve Outcomes for Children with Disabilities Four Schools in Baltimore and Howard Counties Pilot

Math Instruction Program as Part of Federal State Personnel

Development Grant

BALTIMORE, MD (June 2, 2022) – Committed to improved outcomes for children and youth with disabilities, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is partnering with two local school systems in a $5.5 million State Personnel Development Grant (SPDG) awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. Howard County Public Schools and Baltimore County Public Schools will join MSDE’s Division of Early Intervention and Special Education Services, Towson University, the Maryland Coalition for Inclusive Education, and local and national experts in the demonstration of evidence-based practices to improve math achievement and social-emotional competency of elementary students with disabilities.

“We are committed to narrowing achievement gaps and dismantling inequities in special education through careful and intentional design of instruction and support practices. With this pilot, we will accelerate academic achievement, specifically in mathematics where many children with and without disabilities struggle to achieve grade level standards,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “This innovative partnership provides the opportunity to demonstrate high quality and effective special education practices that lead to positive academic and social-emotional outcomes.”

The two schools selected in Baltimore County include:

Mars Estates Elementary School

Scotts Branch Elementary School

The two schools selected in Howard County include:

Hanover Hills Elementary School

Jeffers Hill Elementary School

With this $5.5 million State Personnel Development Grant, MSDE has assembled a team of national experts, university faculty, State partners and Local Education Agencies to design and demonstrate a replicable model for enhanced and effective special education instruction.

###

6.2.22 State Personnel Development Grant Press Release