Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. expanding operations in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc., a family-owned strength training equipment company, today announced plans to expand operations in Lexington County. The company’s $7 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

For more than 40 years, Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. has specialized in creating custom exercise gear and workout apparel. From weight racks to machines, the company uses raw materials, laser technology and craftmanship to create equipment to provide high-quality workout experiences for customers. Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. serves a variety of customers including high schools, colleges, professional teams, military bases and more.

Located at 120 Glassmaster Road in Lexington, Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc.’s new Lexington County facility will accommodate increased capacity due to growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed within 12 months. Individuals interested in joining the Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Lexington County has been home to Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. and many of our employees for years. We look forward to continuing our expansion, growth and investments in the county that we work and live in. We're proud to have the opportunity to build the most innovative weight equipment in the world right here in Lexington, S.C.” -Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. Controller Kenny Workman

“It is great to see family-owned businesses like Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. expand in South Carolina. We congratulate them on their continued growth, and we look forward to the positive impact they’ll continue to make in Lexington County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. on their $7 million investment that will create 35 new jobs. When one of our existing companies expands, it’s another testament to our state’s business-friendly environment and talented workforce.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to see Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. expand its business and continue to invest in Lexington County. This investment will bring more job opportunities to our residents and allow the county to keep growing and moving in a positive direction. We are excited to see what the future holds for Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. and for Lexington County.” -Lexington County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone

“Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. is an expert at building strong bodies. With today’s investment, the company is also helping build a stronger community. We look forward to seeing the growth at Sorinex Exercise Equipment, Inc. and among the people who will be part of the company’s future.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam