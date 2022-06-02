Volunteer Families Needed to Host French and Spanish Students June 28 – July 26

Say hello to Anna, my French daughter. We LOVE Her! Building International Forever Friendship

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are seeking volunteer families to host our students. Compass USA has fostered volunteer homestays since 2000. When the borders closed in 2020, we were disappointed to have our homestays cancelled. We have missed hosting for the past two years. Finally, our students are returning and they are eager to make friends and explore our beautiful communities.

After two years of inactivity, it has been extremely difficult to get restarted. We urgently need interested volunteers to host our students.

Our students are 14-18 years old. Several have been waiting almost three years to come to the USAi!

Paula - 17 years I love being a big sister to my younger twin sisters. I spend alot of time with my family and my friends. Shopping, skiing and going to the gym are my passions.

Mara - 16 years I love painting and cooking, specially baking; and also swimming and skiing. I also love reading and I´m learning to play the guitar. My favourite food is the Spanish omelette, and I really love dark chocolate and cookies!

Eduardo - 16 years I live with my mom, dad, older brother and my dog, Lolo. I love tennis and like hunting, cycling, clay shooting, fishing and soccer.

Ventura - 17 years I am a happy boy with a generous heart. I love playing football and rugby! Going to Chicago is my dream. I can't wait to meet you!

Martino - 16 years My main hobby is playing sports, I love going to the gym. I also like to travel and discover new places and cultures. I also like animals. I have decided in this case to visit Chicago because my brother has already been there and has given me very good impressions of his own experience.

Oscar - 15 years I am very close to my parents, we laugh alot and I enjoy being with them. I enjoy the cinema, playing Basket ball, working in Dad's restaurant, jogging ( not to far ), hiking and deep sea diving. I enjoy playstation, music and watching u tube and tiktok.

Rebecca - 15 years I have an older brother, an older sister and a younger sister. I'm a middle child. We like doing things like watching movies, doing sports activities... I run with my father and my older sister. I cook with my mother and my father. I love reading and also cartoons and animes.

Agathe - 16 years I live in Paris with my parents, my big brother, my little twin sisters and my cat. I have many passions : I love reading mangas, skating (I have a longboard) and swimming (I’ve been in a club for 8 years). I also like watching movies, hanging out with my friends and drawing.

If you are interested in having an International Experience without leaving your home and promoting the growth of international understanding and worldwide friendships, hosting a student from France this summer is the perfect opportunity for you and your family!

Please reach out to Danna at 815-299-5437 to learn more.

Who can be a host family?

• A couple with or without children

• A single parent with at least one child living in the home

• English must be the primary language spoken in the home

• Each student must have his/her own bed in a private room. A fold out couch, blow-up bed or futon that is comfortable and can be kept as a bed at all times is OKAY! Can share a room with same sex/similar age host sibling

• A family must be willing to share meals.

• A family must be very excited about hosting.

• A family must be warm and giving-willing to spend time with their student

• All family members must be receptive and open to the homestay.

Host families receive a small weekly stipend to help offset the cost of having an extra person in their home.

Compass USA started promoting programs that build intercultural understanding in 2000. Our homestay program helps foster strong leadership skills and English language acquisition. Our staff works as a team to provide quality programs throughout the country. Compass USA homestay and cultural experiences surpass typical vacations or tours. Participants learn to look beyond language, color and customs to discover the true character of others: a process that Compass USA believes will bring people of the world closer together one student at a time. www.compass-usa.net

