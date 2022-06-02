Replace Your University's Growth is Exceeding Goals by More Than 200%
Company marketing and growth objectives have exceeded all expectations by Q2 of 2022.
The growth RYU has achieved so far early in 2022 is nothing short of amazing. 2022 will be a breakout year for us, and we are excited to see how far we can push the limits before the end of the year.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replace Your University is currently experiencing exponential growth in 2022. The current growth rate has exceeded the projected plan by 200% midway through Q2 and is reflected through the growth of new audiences, marketing channels, an increase in sales conversations, and a significant increase in revenue. This marks another major milestone for Replace Your University as they continue to take over the financial education industry.
Replace Your Mortgage started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage”. Since then, Replace Your Mortgage has grown at an exponential pace largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals from previous clients, it is clear this strategy is effective. Recently RYU was recognized as one of the Top 3 movers and shakers in the financial education industry.
The company's audience growth has been largely due to the addition of new online marketing channels intermixed with additional new marketing strategies resulting in an exponential net result. Additionally, sales and operations are expanding rapidly to accommodate the influx of leads. The launch of their partnership program already has a waiting list of power players in the industry (as well as related industries) who are excited to ride the RYU wave.
In addition to marketing growth, there has been an expansion in other areas. The launch of live programs has been a sweeping success so far (successfully overselling and completing the first summit) and the development of new programs has been on track. Replace Your Employer is up and running (launched in Q1 of 2022) and is already exceeding pace of the milestones.
Replace Your University has built a solid foundation by helping clients learn about multiple wealth creation and preservation strategies. The secret is out, and as new clients achieve incredible results, they are spreading the word. The company has exceeded 2022 growth goals before the end of Q2 and has no plans to slow down.
You can learn more about Replace Your University by going to their website. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
