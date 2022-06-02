PARQ Taps XDAO For Stablecoin, Next Generation Real Estate Staking Project in Bali
XDAO today announced its agreement with PARQ to engineer and develop PARQ’s own stablecoin and to launch a next generation real estate staking project.
We are thrilled to be taking such an active part in developing PARQ’s concept using XDAO existing and future products and services as its digital foundation.”SINGAPORE, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XDAO, the bespoke provider of ultra-secure, ultra-simple DAO utility for business clients, today announced its agreement with PARQ, developer of a Bali-based real estate tech community, to engineer and develop PARQ’s own stablecoin and to launch a next generation real estate staking project.
Based in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia, PARQ is the developer of PARQ Ubud, a $100 million mixed-use residential and commercial real estate development, which has become Bali’s largest tech hub residential community and is the first of a series of residential PARQ communities planned across the globe. PARQ developments offer turnkey solutions to the creative class of blockchain programmers, entrepreneurs, fintech executives, software developers, artists, and other global digital nomads. XDAO is one of the largest residents at the PARQ Ubud location, making full use of business, residential, retail, culinary, event, and health & wellness facilities.
Angel seed-funded, XDAO uses its PARQ location to launch a number of new businesses, including XDAO Pro, a set of business services ranging from consulting -- explaining to customers how DAO can change operations within their organizations; to developing turnkey DAO solutions for business clients who want a packaged DAO deployment. XDAO Pro is precisely the service that XDAO is providing to PARQ under the new agreement.
XDAO will engineer and help launch PARQ stablecoin, which will enable individuals and corporate clients, including XDAO, to pay for products and services at PARQ Ubud and it its other projects in Bali and globally. XDAO will deliver the following services to PARQ:
- Continuing tokenization for PARQ’s residential and commercial properties.
- Bringing the power and flexibility of tokenization and DAOs to PARQ, its vendors and other partners in the PARQ ecosystem.
- Implementing a micropayment system at PARQ: processing engine, developing backend and front-end systems and interfaces;
- Launching PARQ individual user accounts matrix;
With XDAO’s guidance, a very special part of the project will be building a digitalized self-governing system to PARQ Ubud, that would largely replace traditional bureaucracy that is associated with city management. With XDAO’s new system, PARQ Ubud community members will have direct voice and input on decisions relating to the PARQ Ubud community, including:
- A voting module for citizens of PARQ to cast votes based on their token ownership;
- Digitalization of townhall meetings;
- Digitalization of resident services;
“We are thrilled to be taking such an active part in developing PARQ’s concept using XDAO existing and future products and services as its digital foundation,” said Vlad Shavlidze, XDAO CEO and founder. “We are very happy to continue our work with PARQ as it transcends its current Ubud location and grows internationally.”
PARQ is currently focused on PARQ Ubud and several additional locations in Bali. PARQ sees its collaboration with XDAO as enabling it to accelerate its growth and better serve its DAO community (many members of which come from the blockchain world) by creating a token-friendly environment and staking opportunities supported by real world assets. PARQ stablecoin will also be used within PARQ ecosystem to pay for goods and services.
“The PARQ stablecoin will be supported by non-volatile assets and services, and we believe the PARQ stablecoin will be well received by our PARQ Community and supporters,” said Andre Frey, the co-founder and CEO of PARQ.
Open for business since November 2021, XDAO’s framework platform offers point and click functionality for DAO creation, taking all of the complexity and routine decision-making out of the process of establishing a DAO for an organization. XDAO products are popular with business clients, such as hedge funds, charity organizations, sports clubs, gaming guilds, real estate developers, and money managers interested in using a decentralized, transparent money management platform that offers an option for making collective decisions and taking joint financial responsibility.
While XDAO’s solution is designed to be appealing to premium products-oriented non-techies, being to DAO what iPhone vs. Android is to smartphones, it is one of the most secure DAO platforms on the market, having excelled in multiple hacking and stress tests. XDAO passed two security audits and is trusted by some of the largest names in the blockchain industry, such as Binance Smartchain, HECO Chain, Polygon, Near Foundation, and Optimism.
At the moment, XDAO is experiencing explosive AUM growth, the trend that is expected to continue because of inherent features and advantages of XDAO platform.
