Concrete Superplasticizers Market Provides Information on Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2029
Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market is expected to reach USD 7.38 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Size
The market for superplasticizers utilized in concrete has been boosted by increased infrastructure spending by governments and organizations around the world over the recent years. The use of numerous types of cements and concrete with a variety of additive formulations has increased as the rate of construction has increased. As a result of the increased use of concrete, the use of superplasticizers and other additives has also increased. Therefore, the market estimated to flourish over forecasted period.
Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market was valued at USD 4.37 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.38 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Market Definition
Superplasticizers are chemical substances with a higher ability for absorbing water. High-range water reducers are another name for it. Superplasticizers are chemical additions that are used in the production of high-strength concrete. Plasticizers are chemical substances that allow for the manufacturing of concrete with a water content of about 15% less. Water content can be reduced by up to 30% with superplasticizers. These additives are used in small amounts, only a few percent of the total weight of the product. Concrete curing is slowed by plasticizers and superplasticizers.
Competitive Landscape and Concrete Superplasticizers Market Share Analysis
The concrete superplasticizers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to concrete superplasticizers market.
Some of the major players operating in the concrete superplasticizers market are
Arkema (France)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
BASF SE (Germany)
GCP Applied Technologies Inc., (U.S.)
MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
M&I Materials Limited (U.K)
Dupont (U.S.)
SOLVAY (Belgium)
W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (U.S.)
Setral Chemie GmbH (Germany)
Enaspol a.s (Czech Republic)
CAC Admixtures (India)
CHRYSO GROUP (France)
Ashland Inc (U.S.)
Rhein-Chemotechnik GMBH (Germany)
Global Concrete Superplasticizers Market Scope
The concrete superplasticizers market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application and end-use sector. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
PC Derivatives
Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)
Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)
Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)
Form
Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC)
Precast Concrete
High-Performance Concrete
Others
Application
Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC)
Precast Concrete
High-Performance Concrete
Others
End-use Sector
Residential
Commercial
Infrastructure
Other End-use Sectors
Concrete Superplasticizers Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The concrete superplasticizers market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, form, application and end-use sector as referenced above.
The countries covered in the concrete superplasticizers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the concrete superplasticizers market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the escalating population, raising investments within the construction industry, and rapid urbanization in this region.
North America on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing spending on research and development as well as the increase in construction activities in the region.
Concrete Superplasticizers Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Surging Applications Across End Use Industries
One of the significant driver in the market is the widening application scope of concrete superplasticizers. Moreover, the increasing usage of ready-mix concrete in rising economies is estimated to carve a way for the growth of the market. The rising mega projects worldwide and enhancing the quality and finances of construction are some of the factors that are adding thrust to the growth of the global concrete superplasticizer market. Moreover, the growing demand for the superplasticizer material in the construction sector in order to boost the tensile potency of the concrete will help to impact the market growth in the forecast period.
The rapid urbanization along with the rapid economic growth will further propel the growth rate of concrete superplasticizers market. Additionally, the mounting population and the need for efficient infrastructure to accommodate the rising population will also drive market value growth. The increase in infrastructural investment by governments and organizations across the globe are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.
Opportunities
Investments and Research and Development
Furthermore, the increasing investment and support from government extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the ongoing research and development projects to enhance the efficiency of the construction industry will further expand the future growth of the concrete superplasticizers market.
Restraints/Challenges
Emergence of Substitutes
Shotcrete concrete and polymer concrete are two new forms of concrete that have emerged. The use of superplasticizers in these forms of concrete is not particularly widespread, despite the fact that they are extremely efficient when employed for commercial purposes where the operation must be completed at a fast pace. The availability of these alternatives is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.
Dearth of Skilled Workers
Furthermore, in areas and regions where the building and construction sector is thriving, there is a scarcity of skilled workers. This factor is estimated to stymie the market for concrete superplasticizers.
Adverse Impact on Health
Also, the long-term use or overexposure to concrete superplasticizers causes health issues particularly respiratory issues, which will prove to be a demerit for the concrete superplasticizers market. Therefore, this factor will challenge the concrete superplasticizers market growth rate.
