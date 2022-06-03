Futira announces the bridge of its Smart Contract between Binance Smart Chain and Polygon.
Futira is pleased to announce deploying its smart contract bridge between Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon.DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futira is pleased to announce deploying its smart contract bridge between Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon. Futira was first launched on the Tron chain on January 1st, 2022. It was replaced by the BSC contract on February 12th, 2022.
“We plan to bridge up to two billion Futira tokens,” said Dr. Hatim Zaghloul, the founder and CEO of Futira, “The sales on Polygon will be initially for larger private investors.”
The number of Futira holders on the Binance Smart Chain has grown to over 6,600, which is a significant step for the token. Futira bridged tokens will be traded on this smart contract ID 0x5e28C72f896561BebD191d6b39a3ea00295aB037
“This bridge is another step towards making Futira a global token used for more than its intended project of financing mobile data communications networks in developing countries,” said Mr. Abdulrahman Metwally, Futira Launch Manager, “our team is currently working to establish bridges with other networks.”
Since Futira Polygon contract was bridged on May-27-2022, it gained over 1300 holders, which is a good start for Futira on the Polygon network.
Why Polygon?
Polygon is an Ethereum blockchain secondary scaling solution. Rather than creating their blockchain, these solutions build on an existing blockchain network. In this case, Polygon is built on top of Ethereum, which has gotten increasingly sluggish and costly to use as it has grown in popularity.
Polygon lowers transaction fees on the Ethereum network while dramatically enhancing transaction speed. The protocol allows for immediate transactions at the cost of less than a cent ($0.002).
In other recent development, a Futira BSC wallet got hacked, and this hack was reported on the 17th of May 2022 on all Futira social media channels. The team resolved the issue of the hacked wallet and have returned most of the tokens to the rightful owners. The hacker sold tokens and siphoned out much of the liquidity. The token price is still recovering from the availability of low priced tokens.
About Futira:
Futira is issuing the Futira token to finance building telecommunications networks in poor countries and help connect the unconnected. It is founded by Dr Hatim Zaghloul, the co-inventor of high-speed mobile telecommunications, including WiFi, 3G, 4G, WiMAX, and 5G.
Futira will be the sole means to pay for network services; this is to assure demand, and Futira will eventually be able to be used for cash transfers and payments as market penetration increases. Futira use should increase the demand for the tokens, which is good for the users and investors.
