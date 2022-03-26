Futira Token to Be Listed on CoinStore Exchange, Trading Expected to Start April 10th, 2022.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Futira Ltd LLC of Georgia is pleased to announce that the Futira token is currently is approved for listing on CoinStore Exchange.
“The team has been in constant talk with multiple exchanges to list the new token and the deal with CoinStore is the first to be finalized,” said Dr. Hatim Zaghloul, the founder and CEO of Futira, “this is a big step in the development of Futira.”
"We take a pride to List Futira on Coinstore Exchange and collaborate with the team on various potential synergies to support them with their Roadmap"
Mr. James (Xenzo) Toh - Global Head of Business & Partnership at Coinstore Exchange
Why Coinstore?
Coinstore has stated that its mission is to disrupt the crypto industry by bringing in “fun” in finance, which they do with a simple and intuitive interface for their exchange users.
Coinstore makes cryptocurrency available for everyone in a fast and secure manner.
Coinstore offers robust 24/7 support from the support team and blockchain professionals, which is something that is lacking from many exchanges.
Coinstore exchange allows anyone from the novice to the experienced trader to execute spot trades or futures trades on an uncomplicated user interface.
Coinstore offers its users a great video library to help users navigate the platform and also a seamless phone app that allows you to plan and execute your trades on the go as well.
The Futira Token was published on the Binance Smart Chain on February 12, 2022, after a thorough audit by QuillAudits.
It is also worth mentioning that the Futira token is currently listed on Pancakeswap decentralized exchange. Interested users and investors are able to trade Futira with USDT (Tether's stable currency pegged to the United States Dollar).
“In order to engage the community to participate in the Futira ecosystem, an amount of 200K Futira Tokens will be issued as part of an airdrop to the community,” said Abdulrahman Metwally, Futira Project Manager, “At the time of this press release, the trade price of FUT is 0.09 USD making this Airdrop one of the most prominent airdrops in place.”
In addition, Futira is running a giveaway campaign that will credit a select number of buyers of the Futira Token with $100 worth of Futira Tokens.
These promotional events will be sourced from the tokens that are currently allocated to the Bounty, Airdrop, and the FutiraCoin community engagement funds. The fund is designed to build and expand the Futira Token community when the ecosystem was launched in late 2021.
About Futira:
Futira is issuing the Futira token to finance building telecommunications networks in poor countries and help connect the unconnected. It is founded by Mr. Hani Hebashi, a real estate magnate in Georgia, and Dr.Hatim Zaghloul, the co-inventor of high-speed mobile telecommunications including WiFi, 3G, 4G, WiMAX, and 5G.
Futira will be the sole means to pay for network services; this is to assure demand, and Futira will eventually be able to be used for cash transfers and payments as market penetration increases. Futira use should increase the demand for the tokens which is good for the users and investors.
Shah Musa
