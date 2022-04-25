Futira initial investors got a chance to capitalize on their investment and realize 100% gains.
DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futira Ltd LLC of Georgia is pleased to announce that at 8 am GMT the first batch of tokens will vest and be released from escrow. The private sale of Futira started in November 2021 for an initial price of 0.075 USD per Futira Token (FUT). The first wave of investors acquired about 9 million FUT.
This was the first group of buyers after the founders of Futira. The founders helped found the company based on the efforts of Inovatian Inc. to develop inexpensive mobile communications to provide services to the unconnected people of the world.
During the initial sale, the Futira token was sold for a price of 0.075 USD, now, the current price of Futira is around 0.15 USD for each Futira token, marking a 2X return of investment in less than 4 months.
“We encourage our investors to keep holding the Futira Token in order to enjoy the potential future profits as we start to launch our services,” said Dr. Hatem Zaghloul, CEO and Founder of Futira, “as we get users into the network, they will need to use FUT to get our services; this will increase the demand for the token which should increase its price.”
The Futira token is available for trade on PancakeSwap since February 2022 and on CoinStore Exchange since April 11, 2022, at the time of writing this release the price of Futira Token is $0.1649 per FUT.
About Futira:
Futira is issuing the Futira token to finance building telecommunications networks in poor countries and help connect the unconnected. It is founded by Mr. Hani Hebashi, a real estate magnate in Georgia, and Dr.Hatim Zaghloul, the co-inventor of high-speed mobile telecommunications including WiFi, 3G, 4G, WiMAX, and 5G.
Futira will be the sole means to pay for network services; this is to assure demand, and Futira will eventually be able to be used for cash transfers and payments as market penetration increases. Futira use should increase the demand for the tokens which is good for the users and investors.
Shah Musa
