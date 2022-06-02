Hair and Care Market To reach USD 133879.6 million by 2029 | Industry Share, Growth, Leading Company and Application
Hair and Care Market Future Growth, Distribution Channel, Segmentation, Business Challenges, Opportunities and TrendsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair and Care marketing report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. This business report displays systemic company profiles which illustrate how the moves of several key players and brands are driving the market. It also covers predictions regarding reasonable arrangement of uncertainties and latest techniques. The report also performs study on the market drivers and market restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis. The large scale Hair and Care market report considers wide scope that takes into account market scenarios, comparative pricing between major players, expenditure and profit of the specified market regions.
Under the topic of market segmentation, research and analysis is carried out based on application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. Besides, competitive analysis assists to get ideas about the strategies of key players in the market via the Hair and Care market document. Few of these strategies can be listed as; new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others that help to broaden their footprints in the HEALTHCARE industry. The market share of key competitors on worldwide level is studied where main regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are tackled in the universal Hair and Care market survey report.
Shampoos is predicted to have a significant market share because to its different hair enrichment content, which includes vitamins, botanical extracts, minerals, oils, and other ingredients that assist stimulate hair growth from the scalp follicles. Furthermore, many customers' frequent use of shampoo is likely to raise the segment's demand. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hair and care market was valued at USD 85147.58 million in 2021, and will reach USD 133879.6 million by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Market Definition
To manage hygiene and treat hair-related issues, hair and care products are used. Hair care products are primarily used to remove filth, dandruff, and oil from the hair and scalp, as well as to repair damaged hair and control moisture levels. Hair care products are usually made by mixing a surfactant like sodium lauryl sulphate or sodium Laureth sulphate with a co-surfactant such as Cocamidopropyl betaine in water
Market Drivers
Rise in the hair related problems
Growing cases of hair loss and the increasing incidence of various hair-related ailments. According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research, 60.3% of working-class men have hair loss issues, while 17.1 percent have dandruff issues.
Increase in the popularity in the fashion industry
Several industry trends have emerged, including the increased popularity of hair care procedures such as hair spas and deep nutrition.
Technological development in product manufacturing
The number of product launches is increasing, as is the growing number of company mergers and acquisitions.
Opportunities
In addition, the rise in the demand for professional products and shift in the grooming patterns mainly among the male customers are further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the hair and care market in the coming years.
Some of the major players operating in the hair and care market are:
Shiseido Company (Japan)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (India)
Unilever (UK), Amway (US)
Procter & Gamble (US)
L’Oréal S.A. (France)
Revlon Group (US)
Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
Natura & CO (South America)
Conair Corporation (US)
Goody Products, Inc. (US)
Yves Rocher (France)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Marico (India)
Aveda Corporation (US)
Henkel AG (Germany)
Combe Incorporated (US)
AVON PRODUCTS (UK)
OLAPLEX. (US)
Pai-Shau (Canada)
Recent Development
In October 2021, to strengthen and broaden their existing strategic cooperation, L'Oreal and Symatese announced the signing of additional long-term research and development agreements in the field of biomaterials.
In October 2020, Procter & Gamble Co. has introduced a refillable pouch and a 100 percent reusable aluminium bottle across all of its haircare products. The refill pouch is manufactured with 60% less plastic and is 100% recyclable. The new packaging technique is part of P&G's goal of reducing virgin petroleum plastic usage by half by 2030.
Global Hair and Care Market Scope and Market Size
Product
Hair Colorants
Hair Spray
Shampoos
Conditioner
Hair Loss Treatment Products
Hair Styling Products
Perms and Relaxants
Distribution Channel
Direct Selling
Hypermarkets /Supermarket
Retail Chains
Online Stores
Pharmacies/ Drug Stores
Convenience Stores
Other Distribution Channels
Table of Content: Hair and Care market
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Global Induction Hair and Care market analysis
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Induction Hair and Care industry
Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
Hair and Care Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The countries covered in the hair and care market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the hair and care market due to the rise in the product visibility across multi-retail outlets. Furthermore, the presence of large multinational companies concentrating their attention on providing superior quality hair care products including styling products, conditioner, color, and shampoo will further boost the growth of the hair and care market in the region during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the hair and care market due to the rise in the internet penetration and push of e-commerce companies. Moreover, the growing usage of premium hair care products is further anticipated to propel the growth of the hair and care market in the region in the coming years.
