Recruitment Smart Makes it to the Finalist List of Tiara Talent Tech Star Award 2022’s DE&I Category

SniperAI’s Equitable Hiring feature is an extension of the company’s capabilities of tackling bigger issues of the world as it builds a more diverse and inclusive workforce.”LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment Smart is super excited to announce that it has made it to the list of Finalists in the Tiara Talent Tech Star Award 2022 by Talint Partners for the DE&I Category. The award recognizes and celebrates excellence in the recruitment and talent acquisition industry. Each entry at Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards has been judged by focusing on employee excellence, innovation, customer service, business growth, and the purpose of the participating entities
— Celia Bexter- Strategic Advisor, Recruitment Smart
This recognition is vital for the team of Recruitment Smart for it is a testimony of all the path-breaking endeavours it has made to address the concern of Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace at the hiring stage itself to mitigate unconscious biases that take place while choosing candidates from a large pool.
The Equitable Hiring feature of Recruitment Smart mitigates the unconscious biases that creep into the system at the talent acquisition stage with 3 key formulations- Bias Checker, Blind Hiring, and Job Description Templatization. The Equitable Hiring Algorithm of Recruitment Smart has been lauded by our global clients for its exceptional capability of employing Artificial Intelligence to help them achieve their Diversity and Inclusion goals. This feature has played a key role in the Diversity and Inclusion strategies of most of our clients.
Delighted by the recognition, Ms. Celia Bexter- Strategic Advisor, Recruitment Smart said, ‘I have always believed in the incomparable potential of Recruitment Smart in leading the talent intelligence landscape with the power of Artificial Intelligence at its core. SniperAI’s Equitable Hiring feature is an extension of the company’s capabilities of tackling bigger issues of the world by helping companies in creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Our recognition in the DE&I category is a great achievement for all of us and we are glad that our endeavors are being acknowledged on such global platforms.’
About TALiNT Partners
The TALiNT Partners team has extensive operational experience across the talent ecosystem. This enables their team to understand key trends and challenges and curate content and insight that helps vendors develop better solutions and employers improve how they find and keep the people they need. The Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards by TALiNT Partners is a renowned event that takes place annually with the purpose to shine a spotlight on the best HR and Recruitment technology solutions for employers, recruiters, candidates, and contractors. Its campaign highlights the vital role of Talent Tech Stars in improving recruitment and productivity and the value of their contribution to the UK economy.
About Recruitment Smart
Based in the City of London, Recruitment Smart is a tech startup on a mission to bring disruptive technology to the recruitment industry. Our team includes veterans from both the recruitment and tech industries. Our ethos is to build products that are highly attuned to our customer’s needs and value requirements.
