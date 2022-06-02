Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,528 in the last 365 days.

Recruitment Smart Makes it to the Finalist List of Tiara Talent Tech Star Award 2022’s DE&I Category

We are rejoicing on being a part of the Finalist of the DE&I Category at Tiara Awards

SniperAI’s Equitable Hiring feature is an extension of the company’s capabilities of tackling bigger issues of the world as it builds a more diverse and inclusive workforce.”
— Celia Bexter- Strategic Advisor, Recruitment Smart
LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment Smart is super excited to announce that it has made it to the list of Finalists in the Tiara Talent Tech Star Award 2022 by Talint Partners for the DE&I Category. The award recognizes and celebrates excellence in the recruitment and talent acquisition industry. Each entry at Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards has been judged by focusing on employee excellence, innovation, customer service, business growth, and the purpose of the participating entities
This recognition is vital for the team of Recruitment Smart for it is a testimony of all the path-breaking endeavours it has made to address the concern of Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace at the hiring stage itself to mitigate unconscious biases that take place while choosing candidates from a large pool.

The Equitable Hiring feature of Recruitment Smart mitigates the unconscious biases that creep into the system at the talent acquisition stage with 3 key formulations- Bias Checker, Blind Hiring, and Job Description Templatization. The Equitable Hiring Algorithm of Recruitment Smart has been lauded by our global clients for its exceptional capability of employing Artificial Intelligence to help them achieve their Diversity and Inclusion goals. This feature has played a key role in the Diversity and Inclusion strategies of most of our clients.

Delighted by the recognition, Ms. Celia Bexter- Strategic Advisor, Recruitment Smart said, ‘I have always believed in the incomparable potential of Recruitment Smart in leading the talent intelligence landscape with the power of Artificial Intelligence at its core. SniperAI’s Equitable Hiring feature is an extension of the company’s capabilities of tackling bigger issues of the world by helping companies in creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Our recognition in the DE&I category is a great achievement for all of us and we are glad that our endeavors are being acknowledged on such global platforms.’

About TALiNT Partners
The TALiNT Partners team has extensive operational experience across the talent ecosystem. This enables their team to understand key trends and challenges and curate content and insight that helps vendors develop better solutions and employers improve how they find and keep the people they need. The Tiara Talent Tech Star Awards by TALiNT Partners is a renowned event that takes place annually with the purpose to shine a spotlight on the best HR and Recruitment technology solutions for employers, recruiters, candidates, and contractors. Its campaign highlights the vital role of Talent Tech Stars in improving recruitment and productivity and the value of their contribution to the UK economy.

About Recruitment Smart
Based in the City of London, Recruitment Smart is a tech startup on a mission to bring disruptive technology to the recruitment industry. Our team includes veterans from both the recruitment and tech industries. Our ethos is to build products that are highly attuned to our customer’s needs and value requirements.

Harshita Kapoor
Recruitment Smart Technologies
2031299446 ext.
info@recruitmentsmart.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruitment Smart Makes it to the Finalist List of Tiara Talent Tech Star Award 2022’s DE&I Category

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.