Senate Bill 1217 Printer's Number 1689
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - (2) A service provided to or discussed with the
individual, including any pregnancy-related service.
"Limited services pregnancy center." A pregnancy services
center that does not directly provide, or provide referrals for,
abortions or emergency contraception and is not covered by
medical privacy laws.
"Nonpublic personal health information." Health information
that identifies an individual who is the subject of the
information or health information that there is a reasonable
basis to believe could be used to identify an individual.
"Pregnancy-related service." A medical or counseling service
related to pregnancy, pregnancy prevention or pregnancy
termination, including contraception and contraceptive
counseling, pregnancy testing, pregnancy diagnosis, pregnancy
options counseling, obstetric ultrasound, obstetric sonogram and
prenatal care.
"Pregnancy services center." A facility, including a mobile
facility, the primary purpose of which is to provide services to
clients who are or have reason to believe that they may be
pregnant and that either:
(1) offers obstetric ultrasounds, obstetric sonograms,
pregnancy testing or diagnosis or prenatal care to pregnant
clients; or
(2) has the appearance of a medical facility by virtue
of having two or more of the following factors present:
(i) staff or volunteers who wear medical attire and
uniforms;
(ii) one or more examination tables;
(iii) a private or semiprivate room or area
containing medical supplies or medical instruments;
