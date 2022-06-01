Senate Bill 1217 Printer's Number 1689

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - (2) A service provided to or discussed with the

individual, including any pregnancy-related service.

"Limited services pregnancy center." A pregnancy services

center that does not directly provide, or provide referrals for,

abortions or emergency contraception and is not covered by

medical privacy laws.

"Nonpublic personal health information." Health information

that identifies an individual who is the subject of the

information or health information that there is a reasonable

basis to believe could be used to identify an individual.

"Pregnancy-related service." A medical or counseling service

related to pregnancy, pregnancy prevention or pregnancy

termination, including contraception and contraceptive

counseling, pregnancy testing, pregnancy diagnosis, pregnancy

options counseling, obstetric ultrasound, obstetric sonogram and

prenatal care.

"Pregnancy services center." A facility, including a mobile

facility, the primary purpose of which is to provide services to

clients who are or have reason to believe that they may be

pregnant and that either:

(1) offers obstetric ultrasounds, obstetric sonograms,

pregnancy testing or diagnosis or prenatal care to pregnant

clients; or

(2) has the appearance of a medical facility by virtue

of having two or more of the following factors present:

(i) staff or volunteers who wear medical attire and

uniforms;

(ii) one or more examination tables;

(iii) a private or semiprivate room or area

containing medical supplies or medical instruments;

20220SB1217PN1689 - 2 -

