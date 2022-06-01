Submit Release
Senate Resolution 291 Printer's Number 1690

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1690

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

291

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, SCHWANK, SAVAL,

CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES AND COLLETT, JUNE 1, 2022

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 1, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Urging all agencies of the Commonwealth to have the ability to

use diacritical marks on names on all Commonwealth-issued

documents by July 1, 2024.

WHEREAS, Diacritical marks are accent marks that are used in

writing to place stress on a letter to change its sound; and

WHEREAS, Diacritical marks are commonly used in names, but

currently Pennsylvania still lacks the capability to place

diacritical marks on some Commonwealth-issued documents, such as

driver's licenses; and

WHEREAS, A mismatch of names on documents and identification

can lead to a host of problems, such as confirming identity,

completing rental applications and applying for services such as

the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth creates and perpetuates these

issues when technology is not compatible with allowing

diacritical marks on letters; and

WHEREAS, To respect the human dignity of every individual, a

person's name should be spelled correctly on official documents;

