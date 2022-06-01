Senate Resolution 291 Printer's Number 1690
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1690
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
291
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, SCHWANK, SAVAL,
CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES AND COLLETT, JUNE 1, 2022
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 1, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Urging all agencies of the Commonwealth to have the ability to
use diacritical marks on names on all Commonwealth-issued
documents by July 1, 2024.
WHEREAS, Diacritical marks are accent marks that are used in
writing to place stress on a letter to change its sound; and
WHEREAS, Diacritical marks are commonly used in names, but
currently Pennsylvania still lacks the capability to place
diacritical marks on some Commonwealth-issued documents, such as
driver's licenses; and
WHEREAS, A mismatch of names on documents and identification
can lead to a host of problems, such as confirming identity,
completing rental applications and applying for services such as
the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth creates and perpetuates these
issues when technology is not compatible with allowing
diacritical marks on letters; and
WHEREAS, To respect the human dignity of every individual, a
person's name should be spelled correctly on official documents;
