Senate Bill 1242 Printer's Number 1695
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1695
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1242
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, KEARNEY,
CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA AND COSTA, JUNE 1, 2022
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JUNE 1, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania National Guard,
further providing for pay of officers and enlisted personnel
on special duty and for pay of officers and enlisted
personnel in active State service; in Pennsylvania Guard,
further providing for pay and expenses of officers and
enlisted personnel; and making editorial changes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 3101 and 3102(a) of Title 51 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 3101. Pay of officers and enlisted personnel on special duty.
Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard or Pennsylvania
Guard may be ordered upon special duty at the discretion of the
Governor and shall receive the pay and allowances of their
respective grades during the time they may continue upon duty
under such order. Notwithstanding any provisions of the current
Armed Forces Pay and Allowance Act , the pay of any such
personnel shall not be less than $180 per day. As used in this
section, the term "current Armed Forces Pay and Allowance Act"
