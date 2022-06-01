Senate Bill 1242 Printer's Number 1695

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1695

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania National Guard,

further providing for pay of officers and enlisted personnel

on special duty and for pay of officers and enlisted

personnel in active State service; in Pennsylvania Guard,

further providing for pay and expenses of officers and

enlisted personnel; and making editorial changes.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 3101 and 3102(a) of Title 51 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 3101. Pay of officers and enlisted personnel on special duty.

Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard or Pennsylvania

Guard may be ordered upon special duty at the discretion of the

Governor and shall receive the pay and allowances of their

respective grades during the time they may continue upon duty

under such order. Notwithstanding any provisions of the current

Armed Forces Pay and Allowance Act , the pay of any such

personnel shall not be less than $180 per day. As used in this

section, the term "current Armed Forces Pay and Allowance Act"

