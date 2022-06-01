Senate Bill 1249 Printer's Number 1691
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1691
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1249
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, COSTA, KEARNEY AND SCHWANK,
JUNE 1, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 1, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for
pollinator conservation registration plate; and, in fees,
further providing for payments to special funds and
establishing the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1352.2. Pollinator conservation registration plate.
The department, in consultation with the Department of
Agriculture, shall design a special pollinator conservation
registration plate. Upon application of any person, accompanied
by a fee of $35 which shall be in addition to the annual
registration fee, the department shall issue the plate for a
passenger car, motor home, trailer or truck with a registered
gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. The Pollinator
Habitat Program Fund shall receive $25 of the fee paid by the
applicant for the plate.
