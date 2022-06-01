Submit Release
Senate Bill 1250 Printer's Number 1692

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - pollinating insects.

"Program." The Pennsylvania Pollinator Habitat Program

established under section 4.

"State-designated highway." A highway or bridge on the

system of highways and bridges over which the department has

assumed or has been given jurisdiction by law.

Section 3. Findings.

The General Assembly finds that:

(1) Native plants have many ecological benefits. They

provide habitats, stabilize the soil, increase storm water

infiltration, replenish the water table and sequester carbon.

(2) Native forbs and grasses have more well-developed,

deep root systems that stabilize soil and prevent erosion,

and they do not require fertilizers, water and other care

during establishment that nonnative plants require.

(3) Many native plants are able to tolerate the poor,

compacted soils found along roadsides.

Section 4. Pennsylvania Pollinator Habitat Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Pennsylvania Pollinator Habitat

Program is established in the department. The department, in

consultation with the Department of Conservation and Natural

Resources and the Department of Agriculture, shall:

(1) Administer the program to create pollinator habitats

that are located along State-designated highways and are

filled with grasses and perennial wildflowers native to

Pennsylvania in order to facilitate the migration of

pollinators.

(2) Develop outreach efforts and provide information to

the general public on the benefits of pollinators.

(3) Identify, for each plant hardiness zone and

You just read:

