Senate Bill 1250 Printer's Number 1692
"Program." The Pennsylvania Pollinator Habitat Program
established under section 4.
"State-designated highway." A highway or bridge on the
system of highways and bridges over which the department has
assumed or has been given jurisdiction by law.
Section 3. Findings.
The General Assembly finds that:
(1) Native plants have many ecological benefits. They
provide habitats, stabilize the soil, increase storm water
infiltration, replenish the water table and sequester carbon.
(2) Native forbs and grasses have more well-developed,
deep root systems that stabilize soil and prevent erosion,
and they do not require fertilizers, water and other care
during establishment that nonnative plants require.
(3) Many native plants are able to tolerate the poor,
compacted soils found along roadsides.
Section 4. Pennsylvania Pollinator Habitat Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Pennsylvania Pollinator Habitat
Program is established in the department. The department, in
consultation with the Department of Conservation and Natural
Resources and the Department of Agriculture, shall:
(1) Administer the program to create pollinator habitats
that are located along State-designated highways and are
filled with grasses and perennial wildflowers native to
Pennsylvania in order to facilitate the migration of
pollinators.
(2) Develop outreach efforts and provide information to
the general public on the benefits of pollinators.
(3) Identify, for each plant hardiness zone and
