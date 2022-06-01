Senate Bill 1254 Printer's Number 1688

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1688

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1254

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, KEARNEY, ARGALL, COLLETT,

KANE, COSTA, PITTMAN, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN, STEFANO, YAW,

DiSANTO, CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN AND FONTANA, JUNE 1, 2022

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JUNE 1, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in realty transfer tax, further providing for

transfer of tax.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1102-C.6(b) of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

to read:

Section 1102-C.6. Transfer of Tax.--* * *

(b) The amount transferred under subsection (a) may not

exceed [forty million dollars ($40,000,000).]

(1) Forty million dollars ($40,000,000) in any fiscal

year through the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021.

(2) Fifty-five million dollars ($55,000,000) in the

