Senate Bill 1258 Printer's Number 1696

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - (17) Performing, maintaining, evaluating and managing

epidural, spinal and regional anesthesia, including

catheters.

(18) Performing monitored anesthesia care.

(19) Obtaining venous and arterial blood samples.

(20) Administering blood, blood products and supportive

fluids.

(21) Performing, ordering and interpreting appropriate

preoperative, point of care, intra-operative or postoperative

diagnostic tests or procedures.

(22) Obtaining and administering perioperative

anesthesia and related pharmaceutical agents, including

intravenous fluids and blood products.

(23) Managing the patient while in the preoperative

suite, recovery area or labor suites.

(24) Ordering postoperative sedation, anxiolysis or

analgesia, postoperative respiratory therapy and medicines to

treat patient responses to anesthesia and ordering

postoperative oxygen therapy, including initial ventilator

therapy and ordering, that may be administered before the

supervising anesthesiologist cosigns.

(25) Initiating and managing cardiopulmonary

resuscitation in response to a life-threatening situation.

(26) Participating in administrative, research and

clinical teaching activities including supervising student

anesthesiologist assistants and other students involved in

anesthesia education.

(27) Performing other tasks not prohibited by law that

an anesthesiologist assistant has been trained and is

proficient to perform.

