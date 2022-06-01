Senate Bill 1258 Printer's Number 1696
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - (17) Performing, maintaining, evaluating and managing
epidural, spinal and regional anesthesia, including
catheters.
(18) Performing monitored anesthesia care.
(19) Obtaining venous and arterial blood samples.
(20) Administering blood, blood products and supportive
fluids.
(21) Performing, ordering and interpreting appropriate
preoperative, point of care, intra-operative or postoperative
diagnostic tests or procedures.
(22) Obtaining and administering perioperative
anesthesia and related pharmaceutical agents, including
intravenous fluids and blood products.
(23) Managing the patient while in the preoperative
suite, recovery area or labor suites.
(24) Ordering postoperative sedation, anxiolysis or
analgesia, postoperative respiratory therapy and medicines to
treat patient responses to anesthesia and ordering
postoperative oxygen therapy, including initial ventilator
therapy and ordering, that may be administered before the
supervising anesthesiologist cosigns.
(25) Initiating and managing cardiopulmonary
resuscitation in response to a life-threatening situation.
(26) Participating in administrative, research and
clinical teaching activities including supervising student
anesthesiologist assistants and other students involved in
anesthesia education.
(27) Performing other tasks not prohibited by law that
an anesthesiologist assistant has been trained and is
proficient to perform.
