Soundtrack Music for Catchya Released Digitally on June 2
The 11-track album captures the excitement and exuberance of the AR mobile game, in which players catch monsters between the virtual and real worldsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catchya (Original Game Soundtrack), the soundtrack album for the eponymous augmented reality (AR) mobile game, will be released by Unisonar across all digital platforms by early-June, extending the exaltation of the in-game monster quest via the tailormade soundscape.
Produced by TiMi Audio Lab — which is responsible for the design and production of audio modules of all the game titles by TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, including Catchya, Arena of Valor and Kingdom Craft — Catchya (Original Game Soundtrack) comprises 11 tracks by prominent composers and artists from across the globe: Wutong Xu, Diana Dan, zio and JoonLim. With his pieces often present in games and shows from China, Japan and South Korea, zio is better known for his apprenticeship with Japanese composer and musician Toshiyuki Watanabe, who has scored numerous acclaimed films and animations, such as the Mothra trilogy, Space Brothers, Modern Dog Tales Bow Wow and Peter Pan: The Animated Series.
JLmuse, a South Korea-based studio of music and sound recording and production, is also featured in the soundtrack album. The powerhouse has been behind scores and songs from popular K-dramas, such as My Love From the Star, Dr. Romantic and The Emperor, as well as various animations and games.
“‘Catchya’ is an AR mobile game where players explore the real world and catch monsters with their phones. We wanted to create a joyful, relaxing experience through music,” says Sam Yang, Director of TiMi Audio Lab. “For the music included in the album, we have introduced New Age elements to create a fascinating world in which the summoner explores freely. The music depicts the richness of the world, the harmony between man and nature, and the enormous fun of monster-hunting. We have also used a chamber orchestra to accentuate the relaxed atmosphere and highlight the infinite possibilities of the new world.”
Incorporating location-based and AR technology, in addition to the elements of Chinese mythology, Catchya allows players to capture, nurture and battle hundreds of digital creatures, which appear as if they are in the real-world locations of players. Since its debut in 2019, this first AR adventure mobile game in the market of Mainland China has earned high praise from players and critics for breaking the boundaries between the virtual and real worlds.
About Unisonar
Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher that develops custom music and manages all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. Unisonar specializes in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, Unisonar is dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com.
About TiMi Studio Group
TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Chengdu, China. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity, and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, QQ Speed, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor, and most recently, Call of Duty: Mobile.
