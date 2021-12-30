Successful Conclusion to 2021 International Digital Music Festival in Shanghai
The Festival, held on Dec 12-14, put forward various activities from seminars to a game music competition that received over 350 original works worldwideLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The three-day 2021 International Digital Music Festival(2021 IDMF), hosted by Shanghai Conservatory of Music in conjunction with music powerhouse Unisonar and other pioneering entities in the industry, has been successfully wrapped up in Shanghai, China, with David Soltany from France winning the top prize in the original game music contest.
Serving as a cradle of talents in digital music, as well as an exchange platform for education institutions, corporations and local governments in respective fields, the 2021 IDMF presented an array of activities, including 14 seminars and two summits, from Dec 12 to Dec 14. The three-day event came to a perfect end with the final for the game music competition and award ceremony.
The global game music community has shown keen interest in the competition, which received 353 pieces of original works from 19 countries, including China, France, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, following weeks of open call. A total of 14 contestants from five countries were selected after preliminary evaluation to take part in the final showdown on Dec 14, in which the Shanghai Conservatory of Music (SHCM) Symphony Orchestra performed live brand new tracks created by each finalist.
After thorough assessment, a nine-member judging panel headed by SHCM professor Zhou Xianglin crowned David Soltany from France as the First Prize winner with RMB50,000. Gao Yuzhe and Chen Yixuan from China shared the Second Prize, while Andrew Osano from the United States, Norman Gabriel Gómez Ballester from Spain and Hugo Heynard from France took the Third Prize.
First Prize:
[France] David Soltany
Second Prize:
[China] Gao Yuzhe
[China] Chen Yixuan
Third Prize:
[USA] Andrew Osano
[Spain] Norman Gabriel Gómez Ballester
[France] Hugo Heynard
Excellence Award:
[China] Zhang Qiandan
[China] Yu Haihang
[New Zealand] Matthew Chin
[China] Peng Jiaxing
[China] Qiu Yiyang
[China] Wang Yiren
[China] Liu Dong
Unisonar, leveraging its extensive network and resources, has invited distinguished global industry icons to sit on the judging panel for the final, including Thomas Parisch, Unisonar’s Music Director and two-time Hollywood Music in Media Award-winning musician; and Christopher Young, a Golden Globe-and Emmy-nominated composer.
