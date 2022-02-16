Mini-album of Honor of Kings Arrives in the Year of the Tiger
The digital release of Honor of Kings Chinese New Year 2022, comprising a total of six tracks, is scheduled on January 31 in celebration of the festive seasonLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate the festive season with your favorite game music! With the arrival of the Year of the Tiger, a commemorative mini-album of one of the most sought-after games, Honor of Kings Chinese New Year 2022, is released digitally worldwide on January 31 by music powerhouse Unisonar and TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games.
Honor of Kings, a mobile game developed by TiMi Studio Group, has been a resounding success since its debut in the Chinese market in 2015, boasting over 100 million daily active players now and becoming one of the highest grossing mobile games of all time.
The mini-album, produced by TiMi Audio, takes listeners on a music journey to the battlefields in Honor of Kings through six tracks crafted by renowned composers, including Lee Na Yeon, Daniel James, Ting Si Hao, Obadiah Brown-Beach and HeartStrings. Once nominated for “Audio Achievement” at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, James is a familiar name for fans with his contributions to the previous soundtrack albums of the game. So is Brown-Beach, who amassed a gold medal in the 2019 Global Music Awards for his previous works in the soundscape of Honor of Kings.
Responsible for the design and production of audio modules of all the game titles under TiMi Studio Group, such as Call of Duty: Mobile and Kingdom Craft, TiMi Audio has also produced the previous four soundtrack albums of Honor of Kings, which were released digitally in 2020 and 2021 respectively and met with critical acclaim.
About Unisonar
Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher that develops custom music and manages all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. Unisonar specializes in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, Unisonar is dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com.
About TiMi Studio Group
TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development and operations team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, Montréal, Shanghai, and Chengdu. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity, and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres.
