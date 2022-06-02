Meta Studio drives web 3.0 innovation as the first business metaverse for creators
Meta Studio announces progress on its project of building the first business metaverse for a decentralized community of content creators and influencers.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meta Studio announces progress on its project of building the first business metaverse for content creators and influencers. Built in collaboration with blockchain and design partners with significant experience in metaverse projects, such Blockchain XDev and Bem Builder, Meta Studio empowers creators with all the benefits of a decentralized governance.
The metaverse for creators on the horizon
The Meta Studio is building a business metaverse for the new generation of content creators, influencers and freelancers, forecasted to service over 500 million users worldwide. Built like a play-like experience, but with business as primary focus, Meta Studio will offer a fully immersive space that will allow them to work with freedom, creativity and passion.
Gen Z-ers and younger people are more and more averse to classic patterns of work. A 9-to-5 life in the office has become inconceivable for many of them, as well as for their slightly older millennial siblings. This progression towards a decentralized idea of work is reflected through trends such as the great resignation, the anti-work movement or the spectacular #quitmyjob Tik-Tok livestreams. If there’s one defining zeitgeist of the new generation it may very well be this: they do not dream of labor.
Work needs to change in order to become fun, free, creative and truly engaging, and that’s the great opportunity that the metaverse will bring. The Meta Studio project will offer everyone the chance to work and design their studio or build business relationships as they see fit, in an immersive and seamless experience that feels too fun to be part of any classic notion of work.
Freed from the classic constraints of a typical work environment and its outdated dynamics, the creators will just be free to build, expand and monetize their community, create brand endorsement or provide services directly to content buyers or clients. In the metaverse for creators, the (hyper-realistic, immersive and beautiful) sky’s the limit.
The Meta Studio business opportunity in the metaverse for creators
To put things into more financial perspective, Meta Studio isn’t only a great opportunity for creators and metaverse aficionados. The project is also a great opportunity for investors in a textbook blue ocean strategy approach. There is no other contender in the niche of DEFI business metaverses, let alone one dedicated to content creators. The viability of the idea is already getting support and validation from the project’s first investors that jumped in after assessing Meta Studio’s potential.
The metaverse is the new hype in tech innovation, right alongside NFTs, blockchain, decentralized assets and all the smart contract-based things that can help build a freer, friendlier and more egalitarian web.3.
The digital currency powering Meta Studio will be METAS, a utility token built on Polygon blockchain that will ensure smart, anonymous and safe transactions for all content creators present. In the future, there are active plans to bridge METAS with Ethereum, Elrond and Solana for more stability and reliability outside of Polygon 1’s systems. The development partner handling implementation of METAS is Blockchain Xdev.
The gamified metaverse world is being brought to reality by another experienced partner, Bem Builders, who are already known for the successful projects completed, such as The Sandbox.
The Meta Studio decentralized metaverse world built on blockchain will allow users to have full power of decision on the community rules, retain full ownership of their work (unlike current social platforms that technically own the copyright of all content published through them) and retain their full income generated through Meta Studio (no “commision”, as the ones currently practiced by contemporary content platforms). The system will sustain itself only through a small transaction fee for METAS exchanges, once the tokens are distributed and the metaverse ready to open its gates.
Also, the project will allow each creator, each influencer and freelancer to create their own smart contracts as NFT and interact with each other, brands and fans the way they choose to.
What’s next?
There is a full roadmap ahead for Meta Studio and they already covered plenty of the items on it for serious work to be underway. The METAS tokens are FINMA-approved and almost ready to be launched. The pre-seed token sale and then the official METAS launch will both provide a great opportunity of investing, especially for early adopters. The core team members of Meta Studio are present at most relevant niche events worldwide and take the time to talk and connect with any interested third parties. Last week, the team participated in its first Ask Me Anything session with Polka Ventures, and right after the talk concluded, the Polka Ventures community voted to invest in the Meta Studio project.
The pre-seed is scheduled to continue till the end of June 2022 and raise between 5 and 10.000.000 USDT to be invested in the development of the metaverse. Starting in July 2022, Meta Studio will prepare the public token launch in partnership with several IDO launchpads.
There’s a complete list of the next on-site events where the team will be present on the Meta Studio website.
About Meta Studio:
Meta Studio is a Switzerland-based small metaverse builder that can boast decades of pooled experience within the digital creation niche and big-name partners such as Bem Builders, the team of creatives that helped The Sandbox come alive. Aiming to provide creators with a gamified, immersive space where they can buy, sell, advertise and build their content, Meta Studio is building a framework for a decentralized community that will allow creators full ownership and more freedom than current web 2.0 and big tech platforms allow. A unique opportunity for content creators and investors alike, Meta Studio is currently in the pre-seed stage, allowing institutional partners a chance to come onboard from the start and strengthen their own positions in the future of the digital creation business.
Miriam Cihodariu
Meta Studio
+40 727 776 663
