Couriers And Messengers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the couriers and messengers market growth is then expected to grow to $1.25 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.6%.

The couriers and messengers market consists of sales of courier and messenger services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide tracked, guaranteed, and express delivery services of parcels within intercity, local, and/or international geographies without operating under a universal service obligation. The industry includes the establishments that provide sorting and transportation activities of parcels. The industry also includes establishments that provide local messengers which usually deliver the parcels within a metropolitan or single urban area and mostly use bicycles, on-foot, small trucks, or vans.

Global Couriers And Messengers Market Trends

Couriers and messengers market trends include increasingly using automated parcel terminals. According to the couriers and messengers market overview, automated parcel terminals are computer-controlled units that allow customers to collect, hand in, and return parcels around the clock. These terminals are deployed at locations with maximum footfall such as walkways, convention centers, grocery outlets, shopping malls, convenient stores, gas stations, and railway stations. These terminals improve the quality of the delivery services network and reduce last-mile delivery management costs for the company. Automated parcel terminals are being extensively used in Europe and the global market for automated parcel delivery terminals is expected to reach $ 1.06 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for these automated systems.

Global Couriers And Messengers Market Segments

The global couriers and messengers market is segmented:

By Type: Domestic Couriers, International Couriers

By End-User: B2B, B2C, Others

By Coverage: Local Messengers and Local Delivery, Couriers and Express Delivery Services

By Geography: The global couriers and messengers industry analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides couriers and messengers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global couriers and messengers market, couriers and messengers market share, couriers and messengers global market segments and geographies, couriers and messengers market players, couriers and messengers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The couriers and messengers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Couriers And Messengers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon.com Inc., United States Postal Service, United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, SF Express Co. Ltd, LE GROUPE LA POSTE, Canada Post, Japan Post Group, and The Royal Mail.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

