Global Air Cargo Services Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global air cargo services market growth is expected to reach $81.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The air cargo transport services market consists of sales of air cargo transport services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation of cargo and mail on a contract basis over fixed international routes.

Global Air Cargo Services Market Trends

Companies are increasingly using blockchain technology to improve efficiency, minimize losses, and prevent damage to cargo, shaping the air cargo services market outlook. Blockchain technology allows air cargo companies to digitally track and record the change of custody for airline cargo containers, or Unit Load Devices (ULDs), as they journey between destinations. For instance, the blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) is pushing for a standardized implementation in the logistics industry. Large industry players such as UPS, FedEx, DHL, and Union Pacific have signed on with BiTA. Sita, an air transport communications and information technology company estimates the possibility of using blockchain technology to save $400M a year for the air cargo industry.

Global Air Cargo Services Market Segments

The global air cargo services market report is segmented:

By Type: Air Mail, Air Freight

By Destination: Domestic, International

By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Retail, Third Party Logistics, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Others

By Service: Express, Regular

By Geography: The global air cargo services market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides air cargo services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global air cargo services market, air cargo services market share, air cargo services market segments and geographies, air cargo services market players, air cargo services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Key Market Players: Cathay Pacific Cargo, FedEx, The Emirates Group, United Parcel Service, and DHL Aviation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

