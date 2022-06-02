Ecological pond in northern section of Avenida da Praia, Taipa opens to the public during Lotus Flower Festival

MACAU, June 2 - In coordination with the 22nd Macao Lotus Flower Festival, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will open the ecological pond in northern section of Avenida da Praia, Taipa to the public so that they can appreciate the outstanding beauty of lotus flowers from a short distance.

To improve the atmosphere of the Lotus Flower Festival, IAM has especially installed a misting system in the area of the ecological pond to enhance the beauty of lotus flowers with watery mist and bring some coolness to Macao in the midst of the hot summer. The opening of the ecological pond lets the public appreciate the beauty of lotus flowers from a short distance. The pond is open from June 10 to 19 when the Lotus Flower Festival activities are held, and on every Saturday and Sunday from now until September 12. Please refer to the table below for the specific dates.