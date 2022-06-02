Đà Nẵng: trade-business-investment activities in full swing this June

VIETNAM, June 2 -

Dragon Bridge in the central city of Đà Nẵng. VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will hold a series of economic, trade, and investment events in June, most importantly the Đà Nẵng investment forum on June 26, said Hồ Kỳ Minh, deputy chairman of the municipal People Committee at a recent press conference.

According to Minh, the forum will introduce the city’s potential, advantages and investment opportunities to attract capital in Việt Nam and abroad, particularly foreign direct investment. This is also a chance for local authorities to listen to opinions of businesses and investors to improve the local business and investment climate.

On the sidelines, an exhibition on Đà Nẵng’s planning until 2030, inauguration ceremonies of key projects, and field trips to many high-tech sites are scheduled to take place.

Meanwhile, from June 4 to 9, the city will host the 16th Asian route development forum (Routes Asia 2022), the largest and biggest event to promote and connect flight networks in the Asia-Pacific region. The event is expected to draw about 450 delegates from 200 international aviation agencies and organisations from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Also in the summer month, Đà Nẵng will kick off the construction of many major projects such the Long Thành plastic plant, the Nesta Đà Nẵng centre, and the Dana Logistics.

Minh said after five months of 2022, local business, investment, commerce, tourism, culture, and sport activities have resumed in the normal condition.

The June events are expected to create a driving force for the city to bounce back and grow, he stressed. — VNS