Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI
CASE#: 22B4002886
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: May 31, 2022 / 2142 hours
STREET: East Wells Road
TOWN: Wells
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VIOLATION: DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR#1/ACCUSED: Lyndsey Reed
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: 3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR#2/Victim: Layla Rostamnezhad
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Non Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 31, 2022, at approximately 2142 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash on East Wells Road in the Town of Wells. Investigation revealed that Vehicle #1 was travelling east when it crossed the center line and collided with vehicle #2 as it traveled west. Further investigation led to Operator #1 (Lyndsey Reed) being arrested and processed for DUI while at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and released into their care with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / Minor in possession of alcohol, Driving roadways laned for traffic.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME: 25 July 2022 at 1000 hours
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.