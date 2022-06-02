Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

CASE#: 22B4002886

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 31, 2022 / 2142 hours

STREET: East Wells Road

TOWN: Wells

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VIOLATION: DUI, Grossly Negligent Operation

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR#1/ACCUSED: Lyndsey Reed

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: 3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR#2/Victim: Layla Rostamnezhad

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On May 31, 2022, at approximately 2142 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash on East Wells Road in the Town of Wells. Investigation revealed that Vehicle #1 was travelling east when it crossed the center line and collided with vehicle #2 as it traveled west. Further investigation led to Operator #1 (Lyndsey Reed) being arrested and processed for DUI while at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and released into their care with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / Minor in possession of alcohol, Driving roadways laned for traffic.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: 25 July 2022 at 1000 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.